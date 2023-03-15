Star Wars: How many episodes does The Bad Batch have? Explained

Despite criticisms for the Star Wars sequel trilogy, things have been great for Lucasfilm on the Disney+ end, thanks to shows like The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Of all the Star Wars shows Disney+ has launched since its arrival, fans have loved these two the most.

Both are currently running on the streaming platform, entertaining fans and leaving them with many questions. Among the two, The Bad Batch came out much later and has launched more episodes than The Mandalorian.

Each season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch has 16 episodes

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Image via Lucasfilm)

Continuing the story after The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch premiered on May 4, 2021. Like all Star Wars shows on Disney+, it launched weekly episodes, with the first season running for 16 episodes until August 13, 2021.

After that, The Bad Batch was renewed for a second season, which premiered its first two episodes on January 4, 2023. Like season 1, the second batch also contains 16 episodes. At the time of writing this article, 13 episodes of season 2 have been launched on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 (Image via Lucasfilm)

The following list contains the release dates and titles of all episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2:

January 4 — Episode 201, Spoils of War, & Episode 202, Ruins of War

January 11 — Episode 203, The Solitary Clone

January 18 — Episode 204, Faster

January 25 — Episode 205, Entombed

February 1 — Episode 206, Tribe

February 8 — Episode 207, The Clone Conspiracy & Episode 208, Truth and Consequences

February 15 — Episode 209, The Crossing

February 22 — Episode 210, Retrieval

March 1 — Episode 211, Metamorphosis

March 8 — Episode 212, The Outpost

March 15 — Episode 213, Pabu

March 22 — Episode 214, Tipping Point

March 29 — Episode 215, The Summit & Episode 216, Plan 99

Disney has been releasing these episodes along with The Mandalorian season 3 on Wednesdays. The next three episodes will be released in the next two weeks as a two-part finale event will be hosted on March 29.

What’s next in The Bad Batch season 2?

The Bad Batch season 2, episode 13 (Image via Lucasfilm)

Still taking place in the year 19 BBY, season 2 of the animated series picked up months after the events on Kamino from season 1. It continued the story of the Batch, who settled into their lives as mercenaries. Over the last 13 episodes, we’ve seen the group take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions.

After a “not so dangerous” mission in episode 13, Pabu, the next episode, Tipping Point, is set to bring another exciting adventure for the group. As of now, Hunter has realized that both he and Omega deserve a normal life on Pabu. But with just three episodes left, it’s easy to assume that it won’t be all sunshine and rainbows for them from here on out.

Considering the love from critics and fans, it would be safe to assume that Disney would renew the series for season 3 with 16 more episodes. But whether there’s enough story left to tell with The Bad Batch remains to be seen.

