Priyanka Chopra’s look for Bvlgari Holi event wins the internet: “Absolutely gorgeous ” 

Priyanka Chopra wowed fans at Isha Ambani's Bvlgari Roman Holi Bash as she wore stunning attire from Gaurav Gupta Couture. It featured a pastel pink slit skirt gown and embroidered blouse. She paired it with a colorful Bvlgari necklace reportedly worth $1.1 million. The event took place in Mumbai on March 16, 2024, at Reliance Jio Conventional Centre.

Fan reaction to Priyanka's image (Image via Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra's flawless makeup and stylish outfit highlighted her elegance. Her look confirmed her as both a fashion icon and a Bvlgari ambassador. Her appearance radiated luxury and sophistication as per her fans. She was praised by fans globally for her timeless beauty and fashion sense.

Fan reactions on Priyanka Chopra’s look for Bvlgari Holi event

Priyanka Chopra's look at the Bvlgari Holi event sparked a conversation of admiration on social media. Fans couldn't stop praising her outfit, makeup, and sheer elegance. Many were amazed at how she carried luxury and style, with some even dubbing her the ultimate symbol of beauty.

Fan reaction to Priyanka's image (Image via Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Fans praised Priyanka Chopra's stunning look but also admired her role as Bvlgari's global ambassador. They loved how she embodied the brand's luxurious style with grace.

She styled lavish accessories from the luxury brand into her outfit. Fan reactions highlighted Chopra's widespread appeal and lasting influence in the fashion and beauty world.

Fan reactions to Priyanka's image (Image via SportsKeeda)

Fan reactions to Priyanka's image (Image via SportsKeeda)

More details about Priyanka’s look for the Bvlgari Holi event

Priyanka chose a stunning outfit from Gaurav Gupta Couture for the event. She wore an Athena pastel pink slit skirt pre-draped saree gown with a beautifully embroidered blouse.

She wore a busty and embroidered blouse that accentuated her curves and made her look 'beautiful like a goddess' as per her fans. She paired it with matching heels for a sophisticated look as quoted by her fans.

Priyanka enhanced her glamorous look with stunning jewelry from Bvlgari. She wore a prodigious color necklace worth $1.1 million. It added luxury to her attire and adorned herself with a beautiful ruby ring. Her jewellery was praised by her fans on social media platforms.

Priyanka's makeup perfectly complemented her outfit. She enhanced her natural beauty. She created a soft, dewy skin with flushed cheeks and a subtle pink lip color. For her eyes, she went with shimmering eyeshadow and voluminous lashes. This created a stunning look that highlights her timeless beauty.

Read more: 7 Best Bvlgari perfumes for women to smell divine

Priyanka Chopra stole the show at the Met Gala 2023 with her stunning makeup look. Her flawless execution and bold choices undoubtedly earned her a spot among the best of the night.