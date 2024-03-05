Disney+ Hotstar to live stream 2024 T20 World Cup matches for free on mobile 

In some good news for cricket fans, Disney+ Hotstar will live stream ICC 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup matches for free on its mobile app. The ICC event will be held in the West Indies and the United States from June 1 to June 29.

On Monday, March 4, the official YouTube channel for Disney+ Hotstar shared a promo for the upcoming World Cup and confirmed that all matches of the tournament will be live streamed for free on mobile.

Earlier, Disney+ Hotstar also live streamed the 2023 Asia Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup for free on its mobile app. To watch 2024 T20 World Cup matches on the web, fans that do not have a Disney+ Hotstar subscription will have to purchase one.

The 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will begin with a match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on June 2. India’s first match of the tournament will be against Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 5. The marquee India vs Pakistan clash will also be held in New York on June 9.

As many as 20 teams are taking part in the 2024 T20 World Cup, with a total of 55 matches to be played. The teams have been divided into four groups of five each.

Apart from the Test-playing nations, Namibia, Scotland, Oman, Uganda, Papua New Guinea, the Netherlands and Nepal will also feature in the ICC event. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 8s, which will be followed by the semifinals and the final.

England are the defending champions in the Men’s T20 World Cup. They defeated Pakistan by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the final of the 2022 edition.

Team India’s schedule for 2024 T20 World Cup

As mentioned earlier, inaugural T20 World Cup champions Team India will begin their campaign with a match against Ireland.

Below is the Men in Blue’s schedule for the group stage of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

June 5: India vs Ireland, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York (8:00 PM IST)

June 9: India vs Pakistan, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York (8:00 PM IST)

June 12: India vs United States, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York (8:00 PM IST)

June 15: India vs Canada, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 PM IST)

