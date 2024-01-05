ICC T20 World Cup 2024 schedule PDF Download – Complete match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 schedule has been announced. Twenty teams, namely, India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA, England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman, New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal will compete in the mega event.

For the first time in the mega event's history, USA and West Indies will co-host the T20 World Cup. The T20 World Cup 2024 will be held from June 1 to 30. There will be two rounds before the semifinals. Twenty teams will compete in four groups of five teams each, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the second round.

In the second round, the eight teams will be divided into two groups of four each, with top two sides from each group advancing to the semifinals. The winners of the two semifinals will play in the final on June 30.

The T20 World Cup 2024 schedule PDF is available now. You can download it from here.

Big matches to watch out for in T20 World Cup 2024 schedule

Home team USA will compete against neighbors Canada in the opening match of the T20 World Cup. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan match will also be a part of the group stage, and the Ashes rivalry between England and Australia will attract the fans' attention as well.

In Group C, all eyes will be on West Indies, who missed out on a place in the ODI World Cup 2023. The Men in Maroon will be keen to bounce back stronger on home soil. In Group D, fans will be excited to watch the South Africa vs Netherlands match as well as the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh game.

A total of 55 matches will be held across nine cities. India's group-stage matches will begin at 8:30 pm IST. It will be interesting to see which team wins the T20 World Cup.

