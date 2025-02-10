What is Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner all about? 

After his long run as the patriarch John Dutton in Taylor Sheridan's hit TV series, Yellowstone, Kevin Costner has returned for Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner, his latest project. This is a limited TV series that Costner has produced in collaboration with Fox Nation.

Kevin Costner has been a force in the entertainment industry for several decades now. He began his Hollywood journey with his film debut in 1981's Sizzle Beach, U.S.A.

He has since starred in numerous acclaimed films and TV shows such as The Untouchables and The Bodyguard.

Costner's masterful filmmaking and acting performance in the Western epic, Dances with Wolves earned him two Academy Awards (Best Picture and Best Director). One of his most recent ventures is the Western TV show Yellowstone. His performance as the rancher John Dutton earned him a Golden Globe Award.

His 2022 docuseries Yellowstone: One-Fifty, which explored the origin of Yellowstone National Park, was a huge success. Three years later, he has teamed up with Fox Nation with yet another docuseries.

Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner sees the Adamy Award winner trace the footsteps of Theodore Roosevelt and John Muir's historic 1903 journey through Yosemite.

What is Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner about

Yellowstone: One-Fifty is a four part docuseries in which Kevin Costner took the viewers on a journey through the legendary Yellowstone National as it celebrated its 150th anniversary of existence. The series turned out to rather impactful.

So, the actor has collaborated with Fox Nation once again to bring forth Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner. The show will launch Fox's year long campaign which celebrates America's upcoming 250th anniversary in 2026.

This new three part docuseries, a sequel to the one released in 2020, will see Costner embark on the same journey as Former President Theodore Roosevelt and environmental advocate John Muir's 1903 Yosemite expedition. It was this expedition that helped Yosemite get federal protection.

What to expect in Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner

According to a press release, fans can expect the series to showcase stunning visuals of Yosemite’s geology, flora, and fauna, spanning from Glacier Point to El Capitan, Yosemite Falls, and beyond.The series will see Costner explore the Yosemite National Park, Yellowstone National Park and the nearby wilderness regions.

Throughout his journey, the star will shed light on Muir's struggle with the complex politics of resource management and how Roosevelt's intervention led to a more structured National Park System. This system led to the preservation of millions of acres of land.

Cast and crew

Kevin Costner serves as the host and executive producer of the series. His production company Territory Films teamed up with Warm Springs Productions to bring the historical narrative to life through an adventurous journey.

Additionally, Costner's producing partner Rod Lake is an executive producer of the show while Marc Pierce is an executive producer for Warm Springs Productions.

How to watch Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner

The docuseries is exclusively released on the streaming platform, Fox Nation and follows a weekly schedule. As of this writing, the first episode of the series has been released on February 8, 2025.

Following the series' episode-wise structure in the chronological order is reccomended to ensure the understanding of the historical storytelling.

