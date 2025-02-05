Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner: Everything we know so far

Kevin Costner is set to take audiences on a new journey through America's natural landscapes in Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner. The three-part docuseries will premiere on February 8, 2025, on Fox Nation. This comes after Costner’s previous collaboration with the platform in 2022 for Yellowstone: One-Fifty.

Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner is expected to offer a deep exploration of conservation efforts, the Indigenous heritage of the land, and the historical figures who played key roles in shaping the National Park System.

Costner has been a prominent figure in American cinema since the 1980s, gaining recognition for films such as The Untouchables (1987), Field of Dreams (1989), and Dances with Wolves (1990). He also starred in the television series Yellowstone (2018) as John Dutton. After portraying Dutton for four and a half seasons, he left the series to focus on new projects, including this docuseries.

Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner release date

Yosemite National Park of California, which will be featured in Yellowstone to Yosemite featuring Kevin Costner (Image via Getty)

Yellowstone to Yosemite featuring Kevin Costner is scheduled to debut on February 8, 2025, on Fox Nation. Fox Nation and Costner's production team officially announced the release date via an Instagram post in January.

The docuseries was filmed in Yellowstone National Park, Yosemite National Park, and nearby wilderness regions. Costner and his crew examined important sites that contributed to the conservation effort. According to the official description for the series, the production engaged with historians, indigenous leaders, and environmental specialists.

Viewing details

Yellowstone River located in Hayden Valley within Yellowstone National Park. (Image via Getty)

Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner will be available exclusively on Fox Nation. The series will follow a weekly release schedule, starting on February 8, 2025.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) Monday, February 8, 2025 5:00 pm Central Time (CT) Monday, February 8, 2025 7:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) Monday, February 8, 2025 8:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Tuesday, February 9, 2025 1:00 am Central European Time (CET) Tuesday, February 9, 2025 2:00 am Eastern European Time (EET) Tuesday, February 9, 2025 3:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) Tuesday, February 9, 2025 6:30 am Japan Standard Time (JST) Tuesday, February 9, 2025 10:00 am

It is recommended that audiences view the docuseries in order to track the historical progression in chronological order.

Cast and crew

Kevin Costner attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Image via Getty)

Kevin Costner features in the series as both the host and executive producer, representing his second partnership with Fox Nation following the success of Yellowstone: One-Fifty. His production firm, Territory Films, has collaborated with Warm Springs Productions to animate the historical narrative.

The team responsible for production consists of:

Rod Lake (Executive Producer)

Marc Pierce (Executive Producer, Warm Springs Productions)

Plot deep dive

Kevin Costner discusses the photography book "The Great Horizon: Photographing Kevin Costner's American Saga" at Barnes & Noble The Grove (Image via Getty)

Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner allows viewers to learn about Theodore Roosevelt's 1903 journey through Yosemite National Park, where he travelled with environmentalist John Muir's help. The influence of this voyage on American conservation policy and its contribution to the expansion of the National Park System are examined in the series.

The talks between Roosevelt and Muir, which were crucial in shaping American environmental policies, are highlighted in the documentary. It also looks at the region's Indigenous history and how crucial it is to preserving these environments.

Critical reception and what to expect

Initial responses to Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner have been varied, with some reviewers lauding its visuals and historical richness, whereas others contend that it falls short of the emotional impact found in Costner’s earlier works. Forbes, in an article released on January 28, 2025, characterizes the series as:

"Visually captivating reimagining of a legendary conservation adventure,"

Esquire, in an article published on January 30, 2025, provides a more skeptical take on the docuseries. The review likens it to an 'outdoor podcast' and suggesting that Costner’s approach feels more like personal vlogging than a structured documentary.

Costner’s transition from scripted storytelling to documentary filmmaking has drawn comparisons to his previous historical work, such as Yellowstone: One-Fifty. Variety, in an article published on January 30, 2025, notes that Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner maintains the actor's reverence for the American West, it might not appeal to viewers expecting high-stakes drama.

The publication also highlights Costner’s statement about the significance of Roosevelt and Muir’s journey, quoting him as saying:

"Once in a while, you come across a story that has that truly special mix of elements; it's stranger than fiction and happens against all odds."

Watch Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner's premiere on Fox Nation on February 8, 2025.

