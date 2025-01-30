“I was really broke” – Taylor Sheridan opens up about how his real-life struggles led to the creation of ‘Yellowstone,’ one of TV’s biggest hits

Taylor Sheridan's journey from struggling actor to the creator of Yellowstone is a story of perseverance. In a December 15, 2024, Irish Star interview, he discussed his personal and professional challenges.

Sheridan's storytelling and rich characters have redefined television, with Yellowstone debuting in 2020 on Paramount Network and becoming a cultural phenomenon, spawning spin-offs like 1883 and 1923.

In this interview, Taylor Sheridan talked about his life experiences that shaped the basis for his storytelling. From losing his family's ranch in Texas to facing hardships as an impoverished actor in Los Angeles, Sheridan stated:

"I was really broke but made the choice not to quit and go home."

How did Taylor Sheridan's family lose their ranch?

Taylor Sheridan attends the "1923" Las Vegas premiere screening the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Taylor Sheridan grew up in the rugged landscapes of Cranfills Gap, Texas, on a ranch near Waco.

“I’m deeply influenced by where I grew up and how I grew up,” Sheridan shared in an interview with Texas Highways, January 2021 issue. “It’s where I learned how to become a cowboy.”

Life on the ranch influenced Sheridan’s identity and storytelling, yet it came with its difficulties. After his parent's separation, Sheridan’s mother dealt with the immense pressure of running the ranch by herself, eventually selling it in 1991 when Sheridan was studying at Texas State University.

The sale marked a turning point for the young Sheridan:

“When you lose something like that, it stays with you, It’s not just land—it’s a way of life," Sheridan told Texas Highways.

Sheridan further shared how life on the ranch and its eventual sale left a lasting impact on his creativity.

"We were pretty isolated on the ranch. We’d get excited when the propane man would come to fill the tank," he recalled.

These memories, filled with both joy and loss, became the backbone of Yellowstone. His mother admitted during an interview with the Texas Highways in their January 2021 issue.

"I don't think Taylor spoke to me for a year," she said.

Reflecting on the experience, Sheridan remarked:

"Our family ranch has informed Yellowstone in many ways, but losing it was the biggest one."

Taylor Sheridon: From living in a tent to Hollywood stardom

Honoree Taylor Sheridan and Nicole Sheridan attend the 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards at the Long Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Sheridan’s life took another challenging turn after dropping out of college. Reflecting on his hardships, Sheridan told the Irish Star:

“Those were tough years, but they were also the years that made me who I am.”

Struggling to make ends meet, he took up odd jobs like lawn mowing and house painting. He shared in his interview that he had to live out of his car with his dog or pitch a tent on a reservation north of Los Angeles.

A chance meeting with a talent agent at a shopping mall led to him securing acting roles in shows like NYPD Blue and CSI. However, financial instability remained a constant companion. Taylor Sheridan’s wife, Nicole, played a pivotal role during these lean years.

“She believed in me when I wasn’t sure I believed in myself,” Sheridan said in the Irish Star interview. “She maxed out her credit cards to get me Final Draft software, and that changed everything.”

Her support helped Taylor Sheridan transition from acting to writing, ultimately penning acclaimed films like Sicario and Hell or High Water.

The Roadblocks to Yellowstone

Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kevin Costner, Taylor Sheridan, Kelsey Asbille and Dave Annable attend "Yellowstone" premiere at Paramount Pictures (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

Taylor Sheridan’s vision for Yellowstone was as ambitious as it was personal. The series’ authenticity and emotional depth stem from Sheridan’s insistence on creative control.

“I wanted to tell this story my way," Sheridan mentioned in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on June 21, 2023.

HBO executives reportedly passed on the series due to its Middle America themes and Sheridan’s insistence on casting Kevin Costner as John Dutton.

Even with the refusals, Taylor Sheridan secured a place for Yellowstone at Paramount. The series debuted in 2020 and quickly became a sensation, attracting millions of viewers and leading to multiple spin-offs, such as 1883 and 1923.

For Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone serves more than mere entertainment, it serves as a tribute to the life he once experienced and the challenges that molded him. As Sheridan himself remarks in the IrishStar interview:

“When you write, it always has an autobiographical aspect.”

As Yellowstone comes to a close, Sheridan's influence keeps growing with fresh endeavors that aim to reshape the Western genre anew.

