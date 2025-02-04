What time will the Invincible season 3 premiere be released on Amazon Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

Invincible season 3 is set to premiere on the small screens on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The season will be premiering with its first three episodes on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time. Alongside that, fans also don't have to worry about a mid-season break this time around as all eight episodes will be dropping weekly.

Going into Invincible season 3, fans can expect a ton of drama and action. So far, season 2 was the calm before the storm, and season 3 will certainly be bringing a huge storm with it as all the set ups of the previous outing will finally convulge over here. Alongside that, fans can also expect new characters to pop up such as Powerplex, and more.

Release timing for the Invincible season 3 premiere in all regions explored

As previously mentioned, Invincible season 3 will premiere in the United States of America at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time on February 6, 2025. However, the release timing for the show will differ in different regions.

The table below will tell fans exactly when they can expect the episodes to premiere in their region:

Date Time Zone Thursday, February 6, 2025 12 am Pacific Standard Time Thursday, February 6, 2025 3 am Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 6, 2025 8 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 6, 2025 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 6, 2025 6 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 6, 2025 9 am Central European Time

Where to watch Invincible season 3 premiere?

Fans can watch the Invincible season 3 premiere on Amazon Prime Video when the show releases its first three episodes on February 6, 2025, in the United States of America and other regions the streaming service is available in. However, to watch the series, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

If they already have a subscription to the service, then the show will be available to them at no further cost.

Cast for Invincible season 3 explored

Season 3 will see the return of Steve Yeun as Mark Grayson / Invincible. It will also see cast mates such as J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins / Atom Eve, and more return.

Here is the cast list for season 3:

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible, Alternate Invincibles

Sandra Oh as Deborah "Debbie" Grayson

J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man

Christian Convery as Oliver Grayson/Kid Omni-Man

Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve

Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode

Zachary Quinto as Rudy Conners/Robot

Malese Jow as Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate

Grey Griffin as Amanda/Monster Girl, Rachel/Shrinking Rae

Khary Payton as Markus Grimshaw/Black Samson

Jay Pharoah as Zandale Randolph/Bulletproof

Ross Marquand as The Immortal

Ben Schwartz as Shapesmith

Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman

Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson, Doc Seismic, Isotope

Kevin Michael Richardson as Mauler Twins, Amanda/Monster Girl (monster)

Calista Flockhart as April Howsam

Zazie Beetz as Amber Justine Bennett

Andrew Rannells as William Francis Clockwell

Mark Hamill as Arthur "Art" Rosenbaum

Mahershala Ali as Titan

Jonathan Banks

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Doug Bradley

Xolo Maridueña as Fightmaster, Dropkick

Aaron Paul as Scott Duvall/Powerplex

Kate Mara as Becky Duvall

What is Invincible season 3 about?

The upcoming season of the show will focus on Mark Grayson as he deals with the fallout of season 2 and sees exactly how far he will go to save his loved ones. The official synopsis reads:

"Everything changes as Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, while discovering how much further he'll need to go to protect the people he loves."

