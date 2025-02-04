What time will the Invincible season 3 premiere be released on Amazon Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

Invincible season 3 is set to premiere on the small screens on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The season will be premiering with its first three episodes on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time. Alongside that, fans also don't have to worry about a mid-season break this time around as all eight episodes will be dropping weekly.
Going into Invincible season 3, fans can expect a ton of drama and action. So far, season 2 was the calm before the storm, and season 3 will certainly be bringing a huge storm with it as all the set ups of the previous outing will finally convulge over here. Alongside that, fans can also expect new characters to pop up such as Powerplex, and more.
Release timing for the Invincible season 3 premiere in all regions explored
As previously mentioned, Invincible season 3 will premiere in the United States of America at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time on February 6, 2025. However, the release timing for the show will differ in different regions.
The table below will tell fans exactly when they can expect the episodes to premiere in their region:
Where to watch Invincible season 3 premiere?
Fans can watch the Invincible season 3 premiere on Amazon Prime Video when the show releases its first three episodes on February 6, 2025, in the United States of America and other regions the streaming service is available in. However, to watch the series, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.
If they already have a subscription to the service, then the show will be available to them at no further cost.
Cast for Invincible season 3 explored
Season 3 will see the return of Steve Yeun as Mark Grayson / Invincible. It will also see cast mates such as J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins / Atom Eve, and more return.
Here is the cast list for season 3:
- Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible, Alternate Invincibles
- Sandra Oh as Deborah "Debbie" Grayson
- J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man
- Christian Convery as Oliver Grayson/Kid Omni-Man
- Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve
- Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode
- Zachary Quinto as Rudy Conners/Robot
- Malese Jow as Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate
- Grey Griffin as Amanda/Monster Girl, Rachel/Shrinking Rae
- Khary Payton as Markus Grimshaw/Black Samson
- Jay Pharoah as Zandale Randolph/Bulletproof
- Ross Marquand as The Immortal
- Ben Schwartz as Shapesmith
- Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman
- Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson, Doc Seismic, Isotope
- Kevin Michael Richardson as Mauler Twins, Amanda/Monster Girl (monster)
- Calista Flockhart as April Howsam
- Zazie Beetz as Amber Justine Bennett
- Andrew Rannells as William Francis Clockwell
- Mark Hamill as Arthur "Art" Rosenbaum
- Mahershala Ali as Titan
- Jonathan Banks
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan
- Doug Bradley
- Xolo Maridueña as Fightmaster, Dropkick
- Aaron Paul as Scott Duvall/Powerplex
- Kate Mara as Becky Duvall
What is Invincible season 3 about?
The upcoming season of the show will focus on Mark Grayson as he deals with the fallout of season 2 and sees exactly how far he will go to save his loved ones. The official synopsis reads:
"Everything changes as Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, while discovering how much further he'll need to go to protect the people he loves."
For further updates on the show, be sure to stay tuned with us.