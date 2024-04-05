Invincible season 2 ending explained: Is Angstrom Levy dead? Finale recap

Invincible season 2 episode 8 brought chaos as the outing saw Mark go on a journey that not only tested his will but also made him question his place as a hero. We finally saw the titular hero lose control after Angstrom Levy threatened his mom Debbie and infant brother Oliver, and what followed was a multiversal escapade like no other.

A lot went down at the end of Invincible season 2. Angstrom Levy is dead, and it is perhaps one of the most shocking things that have happened. It broke Mark in a way that we didn't expect him to, and also set up his journey going for season 3 as well.

The season finale also finally saw Angstrom Levy open up the multiverse in a way that we have never seen before. Viewers got a bunch of cameos and nods to the Invincible comics, as well as a character from a rival comic book company that dresses up like a bat, and it was certainly exciting to see all of it come together.

How does Angstrom Levy threaten Mark in the Invincible season 2 finale?

Angstrom Levy in Invincible season 2 part 2

The entirety of this season had been building up Angstrom Levy as the big bad, and we finally got to see that in the finale. With Angstrom Levy blaming prime universe Mark for his current deformity, and his alternate selves in the multiverse killing countless other people, he decides to take it out by threatening Mark's mom Debbie and brother Oliver.

Mark finally reaches home after receiving a call from his mother last episode, and confronts Angstrom who now is threatening to kill Debbie. Just as Mark is about to attack him, he opens up a portal that sends Mark into an alternate dimension where dinosaurs rule the world and humans don't exist.

Is Josh Keaton's cameo revealed in Invincible season 2?

After Mark is brought back to his dimension by Angstrom Levy, he is sent into a second dimension where he encounters Agent Spider, voiced by Josh Keaton. For a long time, fans have wondered whether Josh Keaton would be reprising his role as Spider-man in Invincible season 2.

However, Robert Kirkman had confirmed that it wouldn't be the case (likely due to issues with the character copyrights). As a workaround, viewers have now been given Agent Spider.

Agent Spider can be seen fighting Prof Ock (a parody of Doc Ock from Marvel Comics), and Invincible comes in and interrupts their fight. However, he is sent back to his original dimension after a brief encounter with the character.

Mark spends a lot of time in the multiverse in Invincible season 2 finale

Batman interacting with Invincible in the comics

The finale of Invincible season 2 sees Mark be thrown around the multiverse by Angstrom Levy, as the villain then continues to threaten his mother and brother in their own universe.

Throughout the course, Mark visits various other alternate dimensions where he interacts with different people. He is also in them for a good while as time works differently. In one of the dimensions, he visits Gotham as well, where he ends up meeting Batman. Even though we just see the back of his cape, Mark makes fun of the Caped Crusader's name.

Did Mark kill Angstrom Levy in Invincible season 2?

While Mark is trapped in other dimensions, Debbie confronts Angstrom and tells him that he is jealous that Mark in this universe turned out to be good, and that Angstrom is the one that is bad now. This causes Angstrom to have a breakdown and he ends up breaking Debbie's arm before bringing Mark back to their own dimension.

Angstrom then opens up a portal to bring Mark back, but he is caught by surprise when Mark lands a solid punch on him. Mark then sees that Debbie's hand is broken and is enraged, which leads to him starting to land a beat Levy. Levy reveals that he now has superhuman strength, and the fight is made fair.

Angstrom opens up another portal and takes Mark to a barren wasteland, but Mark still ends up getting the better of him and kills him in a fit of rage. Showcasing guilt behind losing control, Mark then navigates through the wasteland with no way back home.

What did the alternate version of Eve confess to Mark in Invincible Season 2?

Atom Eve in Invincible comics

While Mark's whereabouts are unknown, back home Cecil arrives to take care of Debbie and Oliver. He takes them to his headquarters to take care of them while their home is being rebuilt. Mark, on the other hand, sees another portal open up and an alternate version of the Guardians of the Globe led by an older Eve reveals that they are going to be helping Mark get back home.

They don't give Mark much information about themselves so that they do not mess up the timestream, but open up a portal to his dimension. Just as Mark is about to go home, Eve stops him and confesses that she loves him and that he should tell it to his version of Eve too, no matter what his answer is, so that she can move on with her life.

What does Mark do after returning home in Invincible season 2 finale?

Mark then finally makes his way back home and meets his mom at the US Pentagon, admitting that the threat of Angstrom Levy is over and breaking down in her arms. At the same time, we get to see Rudy and Amanda's relationship get better as he asks her out on another date. We also get the big revelation that Dupli-Kate had faked her death because she was tired of dying, and has been reunited with Immortal.

Once Mark and Debbie's home is rebuilt, he reveals to her that he is going to quit college and decide to focus on getting himself and his rage under control. While Debbie initially tries to stop him, she finally understands and agrees. Mark then goes to Eve to tell her what her alternate self had told him, but he decides not to and just sits atop a bridge with her right as the episode ends.

Does Invincible season 2 have a post-credits scene?

Omni-Man in the Invincible season 2 finale

Just like every other episode of Invincible season 2, the finale also does have a post-credits scene. The scene sees Allen the Alien, who is under Viltrumite arrest, talk to Omni-Man in prison. He reveals that he met Mark and then he got arrested just so he could meet Omni-Man and enlist him into the coalition. Omni-Man also expresses guilt for what he did on Earth and reveals that he misses his wife right as the credits end.

With the way season 2 concluded, we can expect Omni-Man to go against the Viltrumites alongside Allen the Alien in season 3, and also make an effort to redeem himself in the eyes of Mark and Debbie. How he will do that, though, remains to be seen.

Invincible season 2 is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.