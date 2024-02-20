Could Spider-Man show up in Invincible Season 2 Part 2? Details explored

Fans will finally get to see the final four episodes of Invincible Season 2 when Part Two of the season premieres in March. Following the titular hero as he battles Angstrom Levy, the season introduced the concept of a multiverse to the series. Fans have been anticipating the arrival of a Marvel character that had a huge crossover with Invincible in the comics.

That's right, there is a good chance that Spider-Man could maybe show up in Invincible Season 2 Part 2 as the Webhead had a huge crossover with Mark Grayson in the comics. It came as part of Marvel Team-Up #14 which saw Invincible be sent to the Marvel Universe and help Peter Parker defeat Doctor Octavius.

Invincible Season 2 previously teased the Spider-Man crossover

Marvel Team-Up #14 saw Robert Kirkman find a great opportunity to bring Invincible to the Marvel Universe. The story saw him fighting Angstrom Levy at the time, who could open an interdimensional portal to send beings into different universes.

During the fight, Levy sent Mark through one of the portals which would see him land in Marvel's New York and he would arrive right in the middle of a battle between Spider-Man and Doc Ock.

Invincible would eventually join the battle and then retire Doc Ock for a bit which would give him ample time to make it out of there with Spidey. Panicking that he needs to get back home to save his family, Spider-Man helps Mark calm down.

Throughout the comic, the duo team up to take on Doc Ock until Mark is eventually sent back to his universe once more. While it's a pretty short story, it's also one of the most iconic moments of Invincible's history.

Fans have been speculating for a long while now that Spider-Man could show up in Invincible Season 2 as the original teaser for the season teased the appearance as well. In one of the scenes of the teaser, the poster for Marvel Team-Up #14 can be seen tucked away in a corner, with Spider-Man being out of the frame as well.

Josh Keaton's casting raises speculations

Invincible Season 2 also stars Josh Keaton in an unknown role. Now of course, he could be playing anyone, but one of Keaton's most iconic roles in animation is that of voicing Spider-Man in the animated series The Spectacular Spider-Man.

Keaton has been one of the most highly acclaimed Spider-Man voice actors in the past, and this certainly seems like no coincidence.

This also comes at a time when Sony Pictures Entertainment, who hold the entertainment rights for Spider-Man, are developing spinoffs related to the Webhead for Amazon Prime Video - the streaming house for Invincible Season 2.

If anything, Spider-Man could likely appear in the upcoming Part 2 of the season, and the trailer for the series hints at Levy accessing the multiverse as well.

The upcoming Part 2 of Invincible Season 2 has many fans excited as they have been waiting to see exactly where the show will be going after the huge cliffhanger that was delivered in Episode 4.

While the mid-season break has been brutal for fans, they won't have to wait anymore as Invincible Season 2 returns on March 14 on Amazon Prime Video.