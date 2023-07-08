One of the biggest "what if" mysteries for a show has to be that of The Spectacular Spider-Man. Extremely beloved by the Spidey fanbase as it focused on a Peter Parker in highschool trying to balance between his social and superhero life, the show received unanimous acclaim for the two seasons it ran. Unfortunately, it left fans heartbroken when it was cancelled right after.

The Spectacular Spider-Man really boasted a promising story. Following its cancellation, ideas about Season 3 started being revealed from show creator Greg Weisman, which would have seen the show going down a darker path. The ideas were going to expand the Spider-Man universe and would have featured even bigger and badder villains.

So, let's dive deep into the plans of what the Season 3 of the animated series would have been like.

The Spectacular Spider-Man Season 3 was going to have villains like Carnage and Hydro-Man

⚡️スパイディ7はこちら⚡️ @7Spideycomics

I miss those days Now remember how we were all watching this final episode thinking there was gonna be a third season to this showI miss those days Now remember how we were all watching this final episode thinking there was gonna be a third season to this show I miss those days 😔 https://t.co/tAmEkrJ5SN

Following the release of its second season in 2009, The Spectacular Spider-Man ended up getting cancelled by Sony as Disney bought Marvel and the company lost its rights to produce a Season 3. This ultimately led to a lot of fans being disappointed as the show was seen as a great take on the character. Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger with Norman Osborn still being alive after his climactic battle with Spider-Man.

Over the years now, however, showrunner Greg Weisman and even voice actor Josh Keaton has revealed what the plans for a Season 3 of The Spectacular Spider-Man could have been, and they definitely sound like something that a Spider-Man fan would have loved. The series would have really followed Peter's high school life and show him graduating as well with the end goal being that him and Mary Jane would have been married.

Daniel Dockery @dandock Got a little bummed thinking about the potential of The Spectacular Spider-Man. Cancelled at only 26 episodes when it absolutely could've been one of those rare shows that goes on for 5+ seasons and leaves you wondering how it's STILL so good. Got a little bummed thinking about the potential of The Spectacular Spider-Man. Cancelled at only 26 episodes when it absolutely could've been one of those rare shows that goes on for 5+ seasons and leaves you wondering how it's STILL so good. https://t.co/3Rbg7SJ8CV

Episodes that would have focused on how Peter developed his web-shooters and the gadget Spider-Tracers would have been major parts of the season as well. There would've also been a plotline exploring what exactly happened to his parents. Beyond Season 3, Weisman also had plans to do 65 episodes overall and then tell future stories through DVD releases.

Wider characters from the Marvel universe were confirmed to join the show as well, with Weisman citing characters like Beast, Cyclops, Professor X, Captain America, Hulk, and Johnny Storm. Further, there were plans for a musical episod, and there were othere introductions set to happen as well; for example, having the Spider-Mobile feature somehow in the season.

From the villains point-of-view, Eddie Brock would have made a return, being placed inside the Ravencroft Institute and there being another tease of the Venom storyline. The show would have featured Curt Connors moving to Florida to cure Electro of his powers.

Season 3 of The Spectacular Spider-Man would have also featured various villains, like Hydro-Man, Carnage, Sin-Eater, The Prowler and more. Following the cancellation, we will go on to receive Ultimate Spider-Man, which would be a total reboot of the Spider-Man cartoon.

Mr. Wayne🦇 @ArkhamNumb The Symbiote vs Sinister Six fight in ‘Spectacular Spider-Man’ goes so hard The Symbiote vs Sinister Six fight in ‘Spectacular Spider-Man’ goes so hard😭 https://t.co/Nw50B3enCU

However, there is a silver lining in all of this as Spider-Man's voice actor from The Spectacular Spider-Man, Josh Keaton, did get to reprise his role once again in a small cameo in the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Appearing during the Spider-Society scene, Keaton's Spidey can be seen telling Miles about the importance of doing the right thing even if it means making difficult choices.

There is no denying that The Spectacular Spider-Man was a huge moment in Spider-Man mythos. Here is hoping the show can return in some way and tell these stories.

