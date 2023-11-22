Robert Kirkman reveals Invincible season 2 episode 4 as pure madness and promises an explosive finale

The creator of Invincible season 2, Robert Kirkman, has hinted at the magnitude of upcoming episode 4 and the season finale episode 8. As the show prepares for its final episode of scheduled releases for the year, Krikaman has stated both of these episodes would be more intense than the season 1 finale.

It looks like Mark won't have much time to heal, despite the first two episodes of season 2 showing how he is attempting to get past all that has transpired since battling his father at the conclusion of the previous season.

Invincible season 2 gears up for midseason and season finale

Mark is still considerably worse off after Omni-Man's unexpected return to the show in Invincible season 2 episode 3. In an interview with Collider, Kirkman disclosed that the events of Invincible season 2 will surpass the craziness of season 1, particularly in episodes 4 and 8, the mid-season and season finale, respectively.

Robert Kirkman also clarified how the plot's stakes were consistently raised in the original comics, highlighting how this will also be portrayed in the series. Kirkman talks about what he's most looking forward to viewers seeing in the first half of season 2 during the Q&A with Collider.

"In the fourth episode, I think people are gonna be exhausted. So I'm happy about the break, which I think most people will be unhappy about, but that's fine. You need the time, you need to rest. But I think that each episode builds, so by the time you get to the fourth episode, you're like, 'How is this all happening? It’s crazy.' Which is cool. There are a lot of people that I interact with who have only ever seen the first season and have never read the comics. I hear from people in that demographic a lot that are like, 'How are you gonna top the end of Season 1?' And then people that have read the comics laugh."

In addition, Robert promises "lots of violence." He reassures fans that even if season 2 episode 4 may be "insane," it won't compare to the Invincible season 2 finale (season 2 episode 8), to be released in 2024.

"So yeah, we're getting to the bigger stuff. Cory [Walker], Ryan [Ottley] and I were working on the comic for 16 years, and we really tried to maintain a sense of escalation through the 144-issue run. And that's one of the things that we really painstakingly paid attention to. When I'm working with Dan Duncan, and everybody on the show, making sure that sense of escalation is present, and we're able to add different things, and make the show denser and trim some of the fat that we had off the comic. I'm really proud of that. So as we get deeper into this, I mean, Season 2, Episode 4 is an insane, huge episode, but Season 2, Episode 8 tops it. And when you guys see [Season 2, Episode 8]? Whoo. [Laughs]."

Invincible season 2 episode 3 ended with Omni-Man returning to the show. Now, the animated series will probably catch up with his life since departing Earth at the conclusion of the first season.

Fans of the comics know what Omni-man has been up to, and the series will likely focus on that as well. Oliver, Mark's stepbrother, will be introduced for sure. This plot point for season 2 will make the rest of the season much more elaborate than anything it's ever examined.

On Friday, November 24, Invincible season 2 episode 4 will debut on Amazon Prime Video. This midseason finale will mark the last of the season before the show goes on a hiatus till early 2024.

As of this article's writing, a release date has yet to be announced for the series' last four episodes, which comprises of the second half of Invincible season 2. Fans can watch the series’ first season and the new episodes of Invincible season 2 as they air on Prime Video.