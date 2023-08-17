Will Invincible Season 2 delve into the multiverse? Taking a look into the season's upcoming villain and his powers

Invincible Season 2 is just around the corner, and it looks like the show is all set to dive into the craziness of the source materials it is based on in this upcoming venture. As the new season unfolds, anticipation builds for the show to delve into the concept of the multiverse. This intriguing direction is attributed to its antagonist, Angstrom Levy, whose voice will be brought to life by actor Sterling K. Brown.

Confirmed to appear in Invincible Season 2, Angstrom Levy is one of Mark Grayson, aka Invincible's biggest and most personal villains, and he has powers that very much tie into the larger multiverse where he can open portals into other dimensions - and if the comics are anything to go by, then we can expect Mark Grayson to visit some extremely weird worlds.

Invincible Season 2's villain Angstrom Levy has the power to open portals to other dimensions

Expand Tweet

Created by Robert Kirkman and first appearing in Invincible #16 in 2004, Angstrom Levy is a secondary protagonist in the Invincible comic series. Set to be voiced by actor Sterling K. Brown, Levy is someone who possesses deep hatred for Mark Grayson and is responsible for one of the biggest arcs in the comics.

According to Fandom, there isn't much known about Levy's history, but the character is associated with being extremely intelligent and someone who possesses the power of being able to go to different universes. His entire deal before developing a hatred for Mark Grayson is that he sets out to learn information from alternate versions of himself so that he can travel through dimensions more carefully.

Expand Tweet

For this, Angstrom Levy seeks the help of the Mauler Twins, who help him create a machine to achieve this goal where he will be able to embed the memories of his alternate selves into his brain. They are able to create the machine for him, but his plans, unfortunately, get thwarted by Grayson, who is hot on the heels of the Mauler Twins.

Because his operation was stopped right at the moment when he was uploading the memories of his alternate versions into himself, the plan goes wrong, and the machine explodes, leaving Levy to look like a disfigured mess with his head looking mutated. The accident also drives Levy insane, who hopes to get revenge on Mark as he leaves him to look disfigured.

Expand Tweet

However, he comes across a huge break when traveling across to other dimensions. Levy is able to figure out that it's Mark who hides behind the mask and thus swears vengeance upon him while targeting those close to him. That pretty much is the story of Angstrom Levy, and he utilizes his multiverse powers in many ways.

In the comics, Levy ends up sending Mark to the Marvel universe as well where he ends up teaming up with Spider-Man to take down Doctor Octopus. Now with the casting of Josh Keaton in the show too, who is currently playing an unknown character, and Levy being the villain, that is also a possibility that we can expect from the series.

Expand Tweet

So, with Angstrom Levy being a part of Invincible Season 2, we can expect to see the multiverse when the series returns on Amazon Prime Video on November 4, 2023.