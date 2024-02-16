After going on a mid-season break, Invincible season 2 is finally set to have its second part premiere in March. The final four episodes for part two of the season will arrive on March 14, 2024, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and the first trailer for the upcoming second half teased some explosive action.

Fans have eagerly awaited to see exactly how Invincible season 2 part 2 will deal with the explosive cliffhanger of Part One. It appears that Robert Kirkman and the team are firing on all cylinders as the trailer for the upcoming Part Two teases Mark Grayson, who will have to go through another tough battle, and shows us what's next for Omni-Man.

Invincible season 2 part 2 trailer teases huge conflicts

Episode four of Invincible season 2 put Mark Grayson in a complicated place as he reunited with his father, Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man. Following their reunion, Mark also learned that he now has a little half-brother named Oliver; however, before he can process the information, a fight breaks out, with the father and son fighting against a bunch of Viltrumites.

Well, if you were looking forward to what would happen after that explosive finale, then the upcoming Part Two will deliver swift answers. The trailer quickly establishes that Mark and Nolan have once again been split up and that the former is stranded on the planet Thraxa. At the same time, Omni-Man is now imprisoned by Viltrumites as he decides to leave Earth and pursue another life.

The trailer also sees Mark return to Earth; however, his peaceful life is cut short as an alien invasion begins soon. Sequids are taking over Earth, and Mark must team up with the remaining heroes of the planet and take it back.

Since the aliens have the power of mind control, it looks like Eve will unfortunately fall to them, too, as per the trailer. Angstrom Levy can also be seen accessing the multiverse to exact his revenge on Mark.

However, the biggest reveal from the trailer is when we get a hint of the huge twist with a glimpse of Mark in a cape. For those who have read the comics, they know exactly what's coming, and for those who haven't - just buckle up.

Why did Invincible season 2 go on a mid-season break?

Following the release of Invincible season 2 episode 4, the series decided to go on a mid-season break, which proved to be a highly controversial decision among fans. This was because fans already had to wait so long for season two and then wait another few months to receive its second half.

Series creator Robert Kirkman explained that this was done to make sure that the show wouldn't get lost in the holiday shuffle of 2023. In an interview with Collider, this is what Kirkman had to say:

"With everything going on in that time of year with Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, and a lot of family time, I think a lot of shows get lost in the shuffle there, and so I think it's good to take a pause. And narratively, it's gonna make things hit a little bit harder. And people will know what I'm talking about when the season launches."

Invincible season 2 part 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 14, 2024.

