Invincible Season 2 Episode 5: Tentative release date, what to expect, and more

With Invincible Season 2 releasing its first batch of episodes in November 2023, fans are left wondering when the show will return with the second half of the season. So far, things haven't been looking that great as currently there is no release date set, and it looks like the series isn't going to return any time soon.

Invincible Season 2 originally only released its first four episodes, before going on a break. The wait between season 1 and season 2 was already extremely long, and while there is a tentative release window for the second half of season 2, there hasn't been any official confirmation yet from Amazon Prime Video.

Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 to return in 2024

Invincible Season 2 just had its first 4 episodes premiere weekly during its release in November last year. While there is no official release date for episode 5 as of now, rumors on X suggested that the episode might premiere on January 4, 2024. However, that did not materialize.

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that the rest of the season will indeed return in 2024. The mid-season break was a decision that came from series creator Robert Kirkman, who wanted the narrative decisions of the show to hit harder, and for it to not get lost in the holiday shuffle of December.

In an interview with Collider, Robert Kirkman had this to say about the mid-season break for Invincible Season 2:

"It's a little bit of the production process just because ramping things up has taken a lot longer than we thought. But also, this is something that we've done with every season of The Walking Dead, and I think narratively, it's kind of cool to have that pause to digest what you've just experienced. And when you see Episode 4 of Season 2, you may need a break. It's a big episode. It's definitely a mid-season finale kind of episode."

He added:

"With everything going on in that time of year with Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, and a lot of family time, I think a lot of shows get lost in the shuffle there, and so I think it's good to take a pause. And narratively, it's gonna make things hit a little bit harder. And people will know what I'm talking about when the season launches."

Episode 4 of Invincible Season 2 left viewers on a huge cliffhanger. The episode saw Mark reunited with his father Omni Man after their brutal battle on Earth. In the episode, Mark also learned about his step-brother, Oliver, and it is possible that episode 5 of the season could delve deep into that issue.

With the multiverse also being in the play, many fans are expecting for Invincible to cross over with Spider-Man as well, because it was a huge event that took place in the comics.

And with the casting of Josh Keaton (best known for playing Spider-Man in The Spectacular Spider-Man) in the show, many fans are hoping for the team-up to happen.

The first part of Invincible Season 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now, with the second part confirmed to come sometime in 2024.