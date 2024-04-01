5 things to expect from Invincible season 2 episode 8

Invincible season 2 episode 8, the series finale, is set to raise the already high stakes of the series. In the penultimate episode of Invincible season 2, Mark's life became more complicated than ever. Episode 7, titled I'm Not Going Anywhere, saw his relationship with his girlfriend Amber fall apart.

Additionally, Mark was shown helping his mother Debbie raise his half-Thraxan brother Oliver, while his father Nolan, aka Omni-Man, was still held captive by the Viltrumites. Adding to the chaos, Mark was recruited by Allen the Alien to lead the rebellion in a war against the Viltrumites. Thus, there are quite a few developments that fans of the series can expect from the upcoming episode.

5 things fans can expect from Invincible season 2 episode 8

1) Angstrom Levy vs. Invincible

Invincible season 2 episode 7 concluded with a startling revelation - Angstrom Levy, now a villain, had taken Debbie and Oliver hostage in their own home as bait to draw Mark into a confrontation. Given Levy's formidable power, Mark required assistance to overcome him.

The Guardians of the Globe and Atom Eve were expected to join Mark in the battle to rescue his family from Levy's grasp. Mark also had direct communication with Cecil through his earpiece, providing a means to call for backup.

Thus, Cecil, already monitoring Debbie's house for specific triggers, could be alerted indirectly by Mark during their conversation with Levy. By steering the dialogue, Mark could prompt Levy to activate the security measures unknowingly.

However, any misstep could endanger Debbie and Oliver, emphasizing the need to free them before confronting Levy. Invincible season 2 episode 8, titled I Thought You Were Stronger, might give us the much-anticipated showdown between the two.

In the comics, Levy is portrayed as selfish, driven by a desire for knowledge to explore different worlds. However, in the animated series, his motives are depicted differently—he aims to heal different realities and improve the Invincible Multiverse. Levy is voiced by Sterling K. Brown in Invincible season 2.

2) Beginning of Mark and Eve's relationship

In the comics, Mark Grayson (Invincible) and Samantha Eve Wilkins (Atom Eve) start dating soon after Mark's split from Amber. Their mutual crushes from high school evolve into a deeper bond once they discover each other's superhero alter egos.

Invincible season 2 episode 8 could provide clues about the development of Mark and Eve's relationship, especially since the dynamic between the former and Amber was seen failing in the last episode.

3) Allen the Alien meeting Omni-Man

Allen, an Unopan evaluation officer associated with the Coalition of Planets, encountered Omni-Man in episode 7 of Invincible's second season, forging a quick friendship. Initially, Allen is weaker than the Viltrumites and barely survives their encounters early in the season.

However, episode 7 revealed that Allen had grown stronger, surpassing even Omni-Man in strength. Whether their anticipated jailbreak from the Viltrumite prison occurs in the next episode remains to be seen.

4) Return of the Sequids

In season 2 of Invincible, the Sequids emerged as the primary antagonists. They posed the greatest threat yet to the Guardians of the Globe, with the latter part of the season focusing on the Sequids' pursuit of Rus Livingston on Earth.

In episode 6 of season 2, the Sequids successfully took control of Atom Eve and Robot, but the Guardians managed to restrain them. Invincible intervened by using a device to remove the Sequids from their hosts, freeing the Guardians from the Martian ship.

However, a Sequid had been concealed inside Rus Livingston's stomach, and he unknowingly brought it back to Earth. When Rus vomited, the Sequid emerged from his body and enslaved him once again, something fans might get to know more about in Invincible season 2 episode 8.

5) Thragg’s potential debut

Thragg, the Grand Regent of the Viltrumite Empire, assumed his position after the conclusion of the original Viltrumite War. He is a formidable adversary and a prominent figure in the Invincible comic book universe.

There is speculation that the character might be introduced in Invincible season 2 episode 8, which will help pave the way for an expanded role in season 3.

Invincible season 2 episode 8 will premiere on April 4, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.