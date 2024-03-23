Who are the Rognarrs in Invincible? Everything to know

Invincible is an adult animated show, known for its narrative and personalities. The series dropped on Amazon Prime Video on March 25, 2021. Since then, it has become highly appreciated for its immersive plot and distinctive animation style.

As of March 2024, Invincible is already in its second season, succeeding in gripping audiences with its complex characters and dark themes. The show has a great cast lineup, with Steven Yeun voicing Invincible and J.K. Simmons voicing Omni-Man. It is executive produced by Robert Kirkman.

An element of interest in the story is the alien species, Rognarrs. They were created by Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley and their first appearance was in the comic, Invincible #35. They also become known as Ragnarr/Ragnars later, during their life on the ship.

What is a Rognarr in Invincible?

A Rognarr from Invincible is an alien species well-known for their astonishing physical strength and aggression. These monsters are one of the few with the potential to not only harm Viltrumites, but also to kill them.

They carry with them more strength than what the Viltrumites can bring. Rognarrs are portrayed as beasts with reptile-like texture, armed with razor-sharp claws that can cut through thick Viltrumite skin.

They can also survive in extreme conditions, even in outer space. They are not immortal, but they are still the strongest species in the universe and that, coupled with their ferocity, make them a threat to Viltrumites.

Are Rognarrs stronger than Viltrumites?

Yes, Rognarrs are shown as more powerful than Viltrumites in the Invincible series. These beastly alien creatures have superhuman strength and are extremely vicious, cutting through even the toughest Viltrumite skin with their razor-sharp teeth and claws.

Their strong legs, a result of the high gravity on their planet, makes it very easy for them to fight and overpower a Viltrumite. They are also infamous for their wild style of fighting.

Their ability to survive in harsh environments, including the vacuum of space, contribute to their reputation as one of the strongest species in the universe.

What is the Viltrumites' weakness?

The weakness of Viltrumites in the Invincible series is their sensitivity to intense sounds and specific frequencies that can cause them pain or paralysis. Due to their ability to fly, Viltrumites have sensitive inner ears.

This makes them vulnerable to attacks that target this weakness. Certain frequencies can throw them off balance, and attacks directed at their inner ears can be particularly devastating.

Additionally, other weaknesses include vulnerability to internal attacks, extreme levels of heat, certain poisons that weaken them, and the threat posed by other Viltrumites themselves, as showcased in the series.

Viltrumites or Kryptonians: Who is the stronger one?

In the comparison between Viltrumites and Kryptonians, opinions vary.

Some argue that Kryptonians, like Superman, outclass Viltrumites in every way due to their speed, strength, durability, and additional powers like heat vision and super-breath. They highlight that Kryptonians can withstand more damage and possess abilities not found in Viltrumites.

However, others believe that Viltrumites have advantages in battle strategy, fighting IQ, and physical capabilities under certain conditions. The debate includes factors like the ability to increase strength with preparation and the impact of different environments on each species' powers.

Ultimately, the comparison between Viltrumites and Kryptonians remains a topic of intense discussion among fans and enthusiasts.

Watch Invincible on Amazon Prime Video, where new episodes are released weekly on Thursdays at 3 a.m. ET.