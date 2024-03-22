Invincible season 2 episode 6 recap: It’s Not That Simple ending explained 

After the chaos caused last week, Invincible season 2 episode 6 focuses on delivering one half that picked up right where we left off, and a second half that was much more calmer. Focusing on the fallout that was caused by the death of Dupli-Kate and Shrinking Rae, fans also got to see how the Guardians of the Globe made it out alive after facing off with the Sequids.

Invincible season 2 episode 6 focuses on many major revelations and setups that will certainly shape the future of the show. With Oliver growing up and Mark and Amber's relationship starting to get messy, it certainly looks like we are strapping in for the final two episodes, which are sure to be a wild roller coaster.

Rex defeats King Lizard in Invincible season 2 episode 6

Episode 5 saw the deaths of Dupli-Kate and Shrinking Rae at the hands of the Lizard League, which sent Rex into anger and caused him to kill the two big members of the team while having his hand chopped off. However, at the same time, King Lizard also got the drop on him and pointed his gun at his head.

Invincible season 2 episode 6 picks up from that moment and sees King Lizard actually shoot Rex in the head. Somehow, Rex still ends up surviving the shot and lays the smackdown on King Lizard before fainting and being taken into intensive care. It's also revealed that Shrinking Rae might not be fully dead as she emerges from Komodo Dragon's dead body.

The Guardians of the Globe fight Sequids in space

Last we saw The Guardians of the Globe, alongside Invincible and Atom Eve, they were set to take on the Sequids who were being led by a mind-controlled Rus Livingstone. After a great battle in Invincible season 2 episode 6, the team is successful in breaking Rus out of mind control and averting the Sequids from launching their attack on Earth.

They bring the lost astronaut back to Earth safely but soon receive the news of Dupli-Kate's death and that Rex and Shrinking Rae are gravely injured. Immortal is deeply saddened by Kate's death and the rest of the episode deals with the aftermath of it.

Debbie raises Oliver and Mark has relationship troubles

At the same time, Debbie names Nolan's Thraxan kid "Oliver" and begins finding a babysitter for him. Cecil, whom Debbie had already asked not to interfere, sends a specialized sitter for Oliver. Debbie agrees to it as Oliver begins growing up quickly.

Mark also starts having relationship problems with Amber as the couple realizes that his being Invincible is affecting their relationship. Both agree that they are holding back each other but Eve encourages Amber, while Art encourages Mark, suggesting that they should spend the time they have together.

Mark figures out the secrets behind Omni-Man's books

Invincible season 2 episode 6 also finally answers the question of what Omni-Man meant when he asked Mark to read his books in episode 4. Art reveals to Mark that he had some of the books Nolan had written over the years and lent them to him. When reading them, Mark realizes that the events of the books actually happened in real life.

Allen the Alien, at the request of Thaedus, travels to Earth to recruit Invincible so the war against Viltrumites can be discussed. However, Mark refuses to go back to space but tells Allen about the books that Omni-Man left him. He figures out that the books actually possess the secrets to a Viltrumite's weakness. Allen scans them and goes back to Thaedus, knowing that they have a fighting chance against the Viltrumites.

Invincible season 2 episode 6 teases future setups

The ending of the episode also sees three major things happen. Nolan is apparently alive and imprisoned by Viltrumites. He is being nursed back to health so that his death by combat can feel more earned. However, he is also enraged as the Viltrumite captain Kregg threatens Earth.

Rus, who thought he was free from the control of Sequids, accidentally brings one back to Earth and again falls into their control, teasing an uprising of the aliens on the planet. The post-credits scene of the episode also teases that Angstrom Levy is up to something, but it's not revealed exactly what.

We can expect the final two episodes to deal with these setups as it certainly seems like season 2 is heading for an explosive finale. Fans can check out Invincible season 2 episode 6 as it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.