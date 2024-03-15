Invincible season 2 episode 5 ending recap: Mark faces Thraxa fallout aftermath amid a shocking death twist

After months of waiting, Invincible season 2 is back again with episode 5. Last we saw Mark Grayson, he was on planet Thraxa reunited with his father, Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man. Learning that he now has a half-brother named Oliver, Invincible and Omni-Man are then later attacked by Viltrumites, which leads to a bloody battle and once again leaves the father and son disbanded.

Episode 5 of Invincible season 2 picks up right from that spot as we see Invincible deal with the fallout of that battle. Setting up what is to come for the rest of the season, the episode stays true to the show's nature and also provides other shocking twists as some major deaths take place here.

Mark returns to Earth in Invincible season 2 episode 5

Invincible season 2 episode 5 picks up right after the aftermath of episode 4. Mark is left bloody and beaten as the trio of Viltrumites are after Nolan for desertion and take him in with his fate being unknown. With Mark passing out, he then shortly wakes up a while later with Thraxans making sure he is fine, and he is greeted by his half-brother Oliver and Nolan's new wife, Andressa.

Andressa asks him to go back home, but Mark insists that he would like to stay back and help them out and that Earth is alright in his absence, and then weeks pass by as Invincible helps rebuild Thraxa. Mark is then notified that a ship has come to take him back home.

Andressa requests him to take Oliver with him as her life span is really short and she wouldn't be able to care for her newborn with no idea of when Omni-Man will be back. Mark agrees and takes his little brother back home with him.

Invincible season 2 finally sees Debbie reunite with Mark and sees that Nolan and Debbie have had a new child. Her maternal instincts kick in and she decides to raise him as well. In the meantime, Mark also reunites with his girlfriend, Amber, who is away at university and he soon realizes that in his absence, she has gone through a lot as well, facing a family death and more. However, she is just glad to see him back.

Invincible season 2 episode 5 features major deaths

Part 2 of Invincible season 2 starts with a bang as it features some major deaths. After coming back to Earth, Mark is contacted by Cecil who asks him to join the Guardians of the Globe in space as Earth is inbound for a Sequid invasion, and they need his help. Atom Eve, who has been going through a personal crisis, decides to resume her superhero life by joining them.

However, only a few of the Guardians go on the mission, specifically those who won't easily have their bodies taken over by the Sequids, and thus Rex, Dupli-Kate, and Shrinking Rae stay back on Earth. While the rest of the Guardians, Invincible, and Atom-Eve are off fighting the Sequids, the remainder of the team gets contacted by Cecil who lets them know that the Lizard League is attacking a military base to steal Nuclear missiles.

Rex, Dupli-Kate, and Shrinking Rae are immediately off on the mission and start squaring off against the Lizard League. Unfortunately, Kate is brutally murdered by Komodo Dragon. Rae also ends up biting the bullet when Komodo Dragon ends up eating her and explodes inside his body when she tries to grow back to normal size. Rex has his arm bitten off but is able to defeat Iguana and Komodo Dragon before King Lizard stops him by putting a bullet in his head.

The Guardians are also stranded in space as the Sequids surround them, and the finale of the episode gives us one huge reveal when we see that Allen the Alien survived after seemingly being killed off by the Viltrumites who were after Mark and Nolan.

Why did season 2 go on a break?

Invincible season 2 disappointed fans originally when it decided to go on a break after airing its first four episodes back in November 2023. It finally returned today after a long while and series creator Robert Kirkman indeed had an explanation for it.

Talking to Collider, Kirkman said that he wanted there to be a break between the episodes as the aftermath of episode 4 was huge and that there should be a break between it. He also explained that he didn't want the show to be lost in the Holiday shuffle, hence the decision. Here's what Kirkman said:

"With everything going on in that time of year with Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, and a lot of family time, I think a lot of shows get lost in the shuffle there, and so I think it's good to take a pause. And narratively, it's gonna make things hit a little bit harder. And people will know what I'm talking about when the season launches."

How many episodes does Invincible season 2 part 2 have?

Like part 1, Invincible season 2 part 2 has four episodes, bringing the total episode count of season 2 to eight. The episodes for Invincible season 2 will be released weekly with the next episode releasing next Thursday.

Invincible season 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and requires a subscription to watch.