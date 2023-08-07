Invincible: Does Omni-Man die in the comics? Exploring the fate of the Viltrumite

One of the most complex characters in Invincible is Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man, a highly powerful alien from the planet Viltrumite. When the show debuted, the character voiced by J.K. Simmons quickly became one of the most popular comic book villains, and that was due to the betrayal he puts his son and the planet Earth through.

Essentially an alien with the powers of Superman, Omni-Man's role in Invincible is quite heavy. Given his powers and role in the story itself, many have wondered what exactly Nolan's fate in the future might be. While the comic book fans do know the answer, the fans of the show are still left in the dark.

Note: Potential SPOILERS for future seasons of Invincible might follow.

Omni-Man doesn't die in the Invincible comics

The simple answer to whether Omni-Man does die in the comics is "no." The character actually does make it out alive by the end, and he does so while having an entire redemption arc to himself as well. One of the most shocking moments of Invincible is when Nolan reveals himself to be a conqueror of Earth rather than its savior, and it leads to a battle with his son where he slaughters many innocents and almost beats up Mark to the brink of death.

He reveals that he was actually sent to Earth so that he could conquer the planet as the species of Viltrumite grew too thin and they wanted to be the strongest in the universe. Nolan then engages in a battle with his son (as seen at the end of season one) and leaves a massive wake of dead bodies and a destroyed city behind him while also leaving Mark extremely injured. He asks his son to join him in his crusade to take over Earth, but Mark declines, and Nolan flies off to space, not disclosing where he is going.

jotman🌵 @jotmanjotman pic.twitter.com/IsG2JEQZ2z still can’t believe omni-man called his wife a pet

However, his story doesn't end there. Nolan does eventually end up returning to Earth while also redeeming himself. During the course of the story, it is actually revealed that there was another reason for the Viltrumites to conquer other planets as well: a plague that leads to the extinction of their species.

This causes Viltrumites to mate with species on different planets, and with humans being the most genetically compatible with them, Nolan's mission is a success. However, his time on Earth makes him grow a bit soft and compassionate towards others and causes him to look at life in a new light.

Hiro @1cShen pic.twitter.com/uZUvkHYkqQ I love Omni-Man’s emotional dilemma, for the ending scene of Atom Eve Special. I'm super happy to have contributed to updating the Grayson House and pushing the mood. #Invincible

So, when the Viltrumites begin their conquering of Earth, Omni-Man returns to Earth to help Mark and make amends for his actions. He also reveals that he had a child on a different planet named Oliver, who joins the fight alongside Invincible and Omni-Man as well to rid Earth of the conquering Viltrumites.

While Nolan started out as a villain, throughout the course of the story he morphs into being Earth's defender and betraying his original mission. That's pretty much how his story ends in the comics.

You can check out J.K. Simmons return as Omni-Man when Invincible Season 2 releases on Amazon Prime Video on November 3, 2023.