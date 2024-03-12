Invincible Season 2 Part 2: Release date, plot, and potential Spider-Man episode explored

After a really long mid-season break, Invincible is set to return to the small screens with Invincible Season 2 Part 2. In just a few days, we will finally get the final four episodes for season two of the animated show and fans can't wait. It's been highly anticipated by many, and the trailer certainly promised an action-packed four hours that we won't forget.

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 will pick up from episode four of Part 1. With so many reveals taking place there, we can expect the show to take Mark Grayson on another journey that will change his life forever while setting the stage for season three. With just how much there is yet to come, it certainly looks like fans will have to strap in for a wild ride.

What can fans expect from Invincible Season 2 Part 2?

Invincible Season 2 Part 1 ended on an explosive note as Mark Grayson finally reunited with his father Nolan Grayson aka Omni-Man following the one-sided beatdown he received from him in season one. Seeing as to how it was revealed that Mark also now has a half-brother named Oliver, we can expect Invincible Season 2 Part 2 to deal with the fallout of that revelation.

The trailer for Invincible Season 2 Part 2 exactly promises that, as the father and son are once again split up, and that Mark is back on Earth trying to face a new threat. Omni-Man is also imprisoned by the Viltrumites, and the Sequids have also begun taking over Earth which forces many of the planet's heroes to engage in a difficult battle against them. The end of the trailer also promised that there is an upcoming huge surprise to come which would rather just better remain unspoiled.

Expand Tweet

On the front of the highly anticipated and rumored Spider-Man episode as well, it certainly looks like that won't be happening as series creator Robert Kirkman shut down rumors about it. In an interview with IGN, he said:

“Would that we could pull the powers of Amazon and Disney and Marvel and everybody together!”

He continued:

“Wouldn’t that be an amazing thing? But I wouldn’t count on it. And that’s not a tease.”

The rumors originally began when the cover for Marvel Team-Up #14 was spotted in the first teaser for Invincible Season 2. The comic was famous for featuring Spider-Man and Invincible team up after the latter was sent to the Marvel Universe. Rumors were further fueled when actor Josh Keaton, best known for voicing Spider-Man in The Spectacular Spider-Man was cast in an undisclosed role in the show.

Why did Invincible Season 2 go on a mid-season break?

Expand Tweet

The mid-season break for Invincible Season 2 left many fans frustrated. Right as the show started gaining momentum with its story, the season went on a break. Kirkman explained this by saying that he didn't want the show to get lost in the Holiday shuffle and that he wanted fans to have a bit of a break with the narrative as well.

Kirkman said this in an interview with Collider:

"With everything going on in that time of year with Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, and a lot of family time, I think a lot of shows get lost in the shuffle there, and so I think it's good to take a pause. And narratively, it's gonna make things hit a little bit harder. And people will know what I'm talking about when the season launches."

However, fans won't have to wait much longer as Invincible Season 2 Part 2 premieres on March 14 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.