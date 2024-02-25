Will Spider-Man appear in Invincible Season 2 Part 2? Creator Robert Kirkman denies the rumors

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 is soon to hit Amazon Prime Video on March 14, and many fans are expecting a certain Marvel character who dresses in a red and blue suit to appear in the series. That's right, there has been a rumor going around for a while now that Spider-Man would be appearing in season two of the show; however, fans will be disappointed to learn what series creator Robert Kirkman had to say about it.

During an interview with IGN, Robert Kirkman was asked whether Spider-Man would appear in Invincible Season 2 Part 2. He shut down those rumors real quick by saying, "he wouldn't count on it happening." The character was previously teased to appear in the series considering that Invincible and Spider-Man shared a comic together as well, and this is what caused the rumor to receive so much traction.

Robert Kirkman denies rumors of Spider-Man appearing in Invincible Season 2 Part 2

The original rumor initially began after fans found the comic cover for Marvel Team-Up #14 sneakily hidden in the first teaser for Invincible Season 2. The comic is heavily famous for having Invincible crossing over with Spider-Man through the use of Multiverse, and many took that as confirmation that the Wallcrawler would be appearing in the show because of this.

The rumor even received more traction after Josh Keaton was cast in the series in an unknown role. Keaton is best known for voicing Spider-Man in The Spectacular Spider-Man animated series, and considering that Sony has a deal with Amazon Prime Video to create shows based around Spider-Man characters, many thought this was it.

Since Spider-Man didn't appear in part one of the season, many expected him to show up in Invincible Season 2 Part 2, but Robert Kirkman delivered some bad news confirming that this crossover is not happening. In an interview with IGN, he said:

“Would that we could pull the powers of Amazon and Disney and Marvel and everybody together!”

He continued:

“Wouldn’t that be an amazing thing? But I wouldn’t count on it. And that’s not a tease.”

So, for those who expected the characters to share the screen together, you might as well temper your expectations for Invincible Season 2 Part 2.

What happens in Marvel Team-Up #14?

The comic sees Invincible fighting Angstrom Levy who then opens up a portal and sends the character to the Marvel Universe. Here, Invincible finds himself to be in the middle of a skirmish between Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus, and Mark knocks out the supervillain for a bit.

Following this, Invincible explains his situation to Spider-Man with the latter comforting him and promising that they will figure a way out to get him back home. The comic then sees the duo team up as Mark helps Peter fight Doctor Octopus while trying to make his way back to his universe.

While it would have admittedly been really cool to have seen the crossover taking place, the television and film rights for Spider-Man are a bit tricky to navigate through. However, fans can look forward to some more adventures when Invincible Season 2 Part 2 returns on March 14.