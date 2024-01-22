Invincible season 2 part 2 release date announced

Invincible season 2 part 2 is officially set to release on March 14, 2024. This comes after the latest installment originally premiered in November 2023 and ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans at the edge of their seats.
Invincible season 2 part 2 will include the remaining four episodes. If the teaser is anything to go by, the season is seemingly set to conclude in a significant way as the short teaser of the upcoming episodes sees Mark injured amidst destruction all around him.
Invincible season 2 part 2 to return following mid-season break
Season 2 of Invincible consists of eight episodes in total. However, since the series creator, Robert Kirkman didn't want the show to be impacted by the holidays, he made the decision to have a mid-season break take place to enhance the impact of the remaining episodes, as per CBR. Robert Kirkman also spoke to Collider about the mid-season break and said:
"It's a little bit of the production process just because ramping things up has taken a lot longer than we thought. But also this is something that we've done with every season of The Walking Dead, and I think narratively, it's kind of cool to have that pause to digest what you've just experienced. And when you see Episode 4 of Season 2, you may need a break. It's a big episode. It's definitely a mid-season finale kind of episode."
Kirkman added:
"With everything going on in that time of year with Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, and a lot of family time, I think a lot of shows get lost in the shuffle there, and so I think it's good to take a pause. And narratively, it's gonna make things hit a little bit harder. And people will know what I'm talking about when the season launches."
Considering the gap between the release of season 1 and season 2, Kirkman did however assure fans that the wait for season 3 wouldn't be this long.
Originally, fans expected Invincible season 2 part 2 to release in January following several rumors on X. However, the rumors didn't materialize and fans were left awaiting the release of the remaining episodes of the season.
In Invincible season 2 part 2, fans can expect the narrative to continue from where episode 4 left off. Viewers last saw Mark reunite with his father Omni Man, and also learn that he has a half-brother named Oliver. It is now possible that part two will explore the fallout from that confrontation.
Fans have also been expecting Spider-Man to show up in season 2, as the storyline deals with the multiverse, and in the comics, Invincible had a crossover with Spider-Man. This speculation was further fueled by the casting of Josh Keaton in the series, who is best known for voicing Spider-Man in The Spectacular Spider-Man.
Invincible season 2 part 2 is scheduled to release on March 14, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.