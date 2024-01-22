Invincible season 2 part 2 release date announced

Invincible season 2 part 2 is officially set to release on March 14, 2024. This comes after the latest installment originally premiered in November 2023 and ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans at the edge of their seats.

Invincible season 2 part 2 will include the remaining four episodes. If the teaser is anything to go by, the season is seemingly set to conclude in a significant way as the short teaser of the upcoming episodes sees Mark injured amidst destruction all around him.

Invincible season 2 part 2 to return following mid-season break

Expand Tweet

Season 2 of Invincible consists of eight episodes in total. However, since the series creator, Robert Kirkman didn't want the show to be impacted by the holidays, he made the decision to have a mid-season break take place to enhance the impact of the remaining episodes, as per CBR. Robert Kirkman also spoke to Collider about the mid-season break and said:

"It's a little bit of the production process just because ramping things up has taken a lot longer than we thought. But also this is something that we've done with every season of The Walking Dead, and I think narratively, it's kind of cool to have that pause to digest what you've just experienced. And when you see Episode 4 of Season 2, you may need a break. It's a big episode. It's definitely a mid-season finale kind of episode."

Kirkman added:

"With everything going on in that time of year with Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, and a lot of family time, I think a lot of shows get lost in the shuffle there, and so I think it's good to take a pause. And narratively, it's gonna make things hit a little bit harder. And people will know what I'm talking about when the season launches."

Expand Tweet

Considering the gap between the release of season 1 and season 2, Kirkman did however assure fans that the wait for season 3 wouldn't be this long.

Originally, fans expected Invincible season 2 part 2 to release in January following several rumors on X. However, the rumors didn't materialize and fans were left awaiting the release of the remaining episodes of the season.

Expand Tweet

In Invincible season 2 part 2, fans can expect the narrative to continue from where episode 4 left off. Viewers last saw Mark reunite with his father Omni Man, and also learn that he has a half-brother named Oliver. It is now possible that part two will explore the fallout from that confrontation.

Fans have also been expecting Spider-Man to show up in season 2, as the storyline deals with the multiverse, and in the comics, Invincible had a crossover with Spider-Man. This speculation was further fueled by the casting of Josh Keaton in the series, who is best known for voicing Spider-Man in The Spectacular Spider-Man.

Invincible season 2 part 2 is scheduled to release on March 14, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.