Do Viltrumites have any weaknesses? Details explored ahead of Invincible season 2 part 2

The next half of Invincible season 2 is right around the corner, and there are still a lot of lingering questions about the series, especially for fans who have yet to read the comics or follow only the Prime Video TV series. The Viltrumite race, from the planet Viltrum, has been shown as the biggest threat to the protagonist in the series so far.

The mighty race has been depicted as god-like figures, possessing extreme physical strength and endurance, slowed aging, and an enhanced healing factor. However, though it hasn't explicitly been depicted in the series yet, Viltrumites, too, are not completely invincible.

In fact, one of the biggest weaknesses for Viltrumites lies in their ears, which are extremely sensitive and can react negatively to certain frequencies. Because of the equilibrium in their inner ears, Viltrumites can be subjected to extreme pain caused by certain frequencies. It has also been implied that sustained exposure to such sounds can take down a Viltrumite for good.

Apart from this, the Viltrumites possess other weaknesses as well, which will be revealed as the title progresses further.

Invincible: What weaknesses do Viltrumites have?

According to the comic book series, there are a few things that can be done to take down a Viltrumite. None of this has been addressed extensively in the Invincible TV series yet, but fans are not far from witnessing the same.

It is first important to note that Viltrumites have sensitive ears and this is their greatest source of weakness. Due to their delicately balanced inner ears, which also allow them to fly so fast, intense sounds and certain frequencies can cause extreme pain to Viltrumites. Moreover, a specific frequency can also paralyze Viltrumites, as depicted in the comic series.

Apart from their inner ear, Viltrumites can also be harmed by extreme heat, something that was depicted in the comics through Invincible's battle with Thragg. The superior race is also susceptible to viruses, much like humans, and can get sick or even die because of them.

The Klaxus plant also possesses some sort of chemical that erases Viltrumites' strength, making them vulnerable to attacks from enemies.

Are young Viltrumites weaker than older Viltrumites?

While multiple factors contribute to answering this question, older Viltrumites are indeed stronger than their younger counterpart, as seen with Mark Grayson and Omni Man, with the latter being much stronger physically.

It has been established that Viltrumites age slower as they grow older. However, it seems that the series and the comics have indicated that older, experienced Viltrumites are stronger than younger ones like Mark Grayson in the first and second seasons of the Amazon Prime Video show.

This exposes another weakness in the species as Viltrumites can be easily killed when they are younger.

Invincible season 2 part 2 is all set to return on March 14, 2024.