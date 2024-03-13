When does Invincible season 2 part 2 come out? Everything to know

Invincible season 2 part 2 is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, March 14, 2024. New episodes of the show will be released every week. Invincible Season 2 Part 2 will have four episodes. This adds up to a total of eight episodes of season 2, which first started airing on November 3, 2023.

Actors Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons will reprise their roles as Mark, Debbie, and Nolan Grayson, respectively. Zazie Beetz will return as Amber Bennett.

Invincible season 2 part 2 release date and more

Although news of season 2 of Invincible was made public soon after the release of its first season, the show did not come out until 2023. Starting November 3, 2023, Amazon Prime Videos released four episodes of season 2 every Friday. It was later revealed that more episodes of the show were to follow, starting on March 14, 2024.

The story of Invincible season 2 part 2 will pick up where it left off last. In the last episode of season 2 part 1, titled It's Been a While, fans got a glimpse of what they could expect from the season's second part. The gist of the episode, as mentioned by IMDb, reads:

"Mark answers the call to save an alien species but it comes with unexpected, personal consequences."

Following the premiere of the episode on November 24, 2023, fans are anticipating some heavy-hitting action sequences and interesting storylines in Invincible season 2 part 2.

Cast for Invincible season 2 part 2

As mentioned before, all the actors starring as titular characters are returning for season 2 part 2. Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, and Zazie Beetz will be reprising their roles. So will Andrew Rannells and Sterling K. Brown.

The other cast members set to return are:

Chris Diamantopoulos

Grey Griffin

Gillian Jacobs

Walton Goggins

Melise

Jason Mantzoukas

Ross Marquand

Zachary Quinto

Khary Payton, and

Seth Rogen

Invincible season 2 recap: What happened in part 1 of the second season?

In season 2 part 1, Mark was tricked by his father into trying to save an alien race from extinction. In an attempt to save the Thraxans, Mark comes face-to-face with his father, Omni-Man. This is not the worst part, as he is yet again faced with a difficult situation.

In a turn of events, some Viltrumite soldiers arrive on the planet of the Thraxans and kill everyone. They also threaten Mark with wiping away his planet should he not take up the task of conquering Earth.

After the conclusion of Invincible season 2 part 1, Prime released a trailer for season 2 part 2 on February 15, 2024, which read:

"Mark goes back to college, reads his dad's books, and nothing bad happens to him or his family. This is a very official synopsis."

Invincible season 2 part 2 premieres on March 14, 2024, on Amazon Prime Videos.