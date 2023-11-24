Invincible season 2 episode 4 recap: "It’s Been A While"

Invincible season 2, episode 4, presents a mid-season break, and recapping the episode's plot will be necessary when the remaining episodes are aired later. The show aired on November 24, 2023, and presented a better glimpse of the interstellar politics in the Invincible’s expanded universe.

While a mid-season break was not an intended plan, according to co-showrunner Simon Racioppa, the holiday break would ensure a better plot, laying the foundation for future seasons. Invincible season 2 episode 4 had a grown-up Mark fighting alongside his father Nolan after the last time they met in the finale of Season 1, giving justification to the episode's title.

Brutally injured before by his wayward father, Mark seems to have reluctantly forgiven him. Moreover, his hero-like duties precede his feelings, as evident by his actions. The episode reveals what Nolan had been up to since leaving Earth, bringing out his new Thaxan wife and son to Mark’s displeasure.

The action-packed episode had the father-son duo fight Viltrumite soldiers and get captured, and the Viltrum chief, Kregg, and more tasked Mark.

Invincible Season 2, Episode 4 has Nolan back in Mark’s life

Nolan wants Mark to fight ruthlessly

After the surprising cliffhanger of the previous episode, Invincible season 2 episode 4 was highly anticipated and delivered a great story. When Nolan returned to Mark’s life, fans saw the much-awaited Invincible vs. Omni-Man scenes.

Firstly, viewers saw the broken man Nolan had become after leaving Earth in a flashback. Flying around directionless, he ended up near a black hole, contemplating suicide. At that moment, he spotted a Thraxan ship getting sucked into the black hole and saved them. In return, the Thraxans wanted him to stay as their protector. The background music of Avalanche felt most appropriate.

Mark is convinced about siding with his father

Cut to the present in Invincible season 2 episode 4, and the father-son duo exchange a hug, even though Mark is still angry with his father, the lie that brought him to Thraxa and Nolan’s Thraxan wife and son, who is Mark’s half-brother. While Mark tried to fly back, Nolan requested Mark to hear out the Thraxan predicament and help him.

Following this storyline thread of Invincible season 2 episode 4, while the Viltrumites who had killed Allen the Alien in a previous episode landed on Thraxa, Mark took Andressa and his half-brother to safety. Mark heard from Andressa that his father regretted his past and missed him.

When the powerful Viltrumite Lucan comes after them, Mark fights to save the extended Thraxan family. However, Lucan was too strong for him, and Nolan saved Mark. After defeating Lucan, the father-son team decided to fight together. Despite emotions running high, the duo fought the two Viltrumites, and Nolan managed to kill both as Mark hesitated to go out into violence.

When the injured Mark regained consciousness, he saw Nolan being carried away as his father told him to read his books and remember him for his good deeds. Next, Viltrumite General Kregg visited Mark and tasked him to prepare Earth for Viltrumite invasion. Moreover, Mark was informed that his father was going to be executed.

What happened to the other characters in Invincible season 2 episode 4?

Debbie tried to handle her depression and loneliness

On the other side, a lonely Debbie tried various ways to overcome her depression after being thrown out of the support group. She started gaining confidence after Art Rosenbaum pointed out that she had brought up Mark without Nolan’s help and could survive without him.

Debbie broke ties with Nolan’s estate, the GDA, and Cecil. Invincible season 2, episode 4 showed her putting Nolan’s belongings and books out of the house for pickup.

In another thread of Invincible season 2 episode 4, Atom Eve, who had come to the city to meet Mark, ended up fighting Kill Cannon. However, two older adults caught in the fight were saved by Eve as they fell off the bridge. As the saved duo were injured due to Eve’s fault, Eve returned home to her parents.

Nolan left chaos in Debbie and Mark's lives

Donald, fearing that he may not be human after finding his glasses in the safehouse rubble, first went through the camera footage of the day he died. Shaken, he proceeded to cut his arm in the bathroom.

Initially happy about the blood and pain from the injury, he soon realized that the tip of the knife had bent completely while stabbing him. However, he had no time to dwell on this as he had an emergency call from Cecil.

There was an interval-like scene in Invincible season 2, episode 4, where the remaining clone from the Mauler twins created another clone of himself. While the original now had different colors on the two sides of his face, the clone had a single color. However, in the end-credits scene, the new clone poisons the creator, Mauler. Again, one of the Mauler twins remained.

What is expected from the next episode when the show resumes?

Debbie may influence Mark's future decisions

The Invincible season 2 episode 4 has left many threads loose to take up when the show returns, possibly in early 2024. The most crucial part would be Mark’s role on Earth and the task given to him by Kregg. Whether the hero stands up to the Viltrumite autocrat remains to be seen.

Another thread would be how Debbie influences Mark once he is back and how she conducts herself without any connection to the people and Nolan's assets. Moreover, the roles of Amber, William, and Eve must be explored in the future.

Invincible season 2, episode 4, was released on November 24, 2023, and is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, along with all the previous episodes.