"It's dumb that they even had to split this season up"- Fans unimpressed with Invincible schedule as show announces return date

Invincible took the world by storm when it premiered on Amazon Prime Video, and its popularity only increased with its second season. However, the second season only aired four episodes in its original run and disappeared without any satisfactory conclusion. Fans had to wait a long time to find out when the next half of the season was coming.

It was recently announced that Invincible will finally return on March 14, 2024. The second season kicked off on November 3, 2023, and ended temporarily with the fourth episode on November 24, 2023. The show then went on a long break, keeping fans waiting.

After the announcement, many fans took to social media to complain about the long break the series took between the eight-episode season, with some claiming that it was not necessary.

Fans not happy with Invincible's long mid-season break

Mid-season breaks are common in any show, though the concept has slowly changed purpose in the streaming era. When a show is released in two parts on streaming sites like Amazon or Netflix, the episodes are mostly dropped at once or weekly.

Mid-season breaks are usually shorter. For Invincible, however, the mid-season break was almost four months long, which did not sit very well with fans, who are eagerly waiting for the conclusion of the ongoing arc, which took a sharp turn in the fourth episode of the second season.

Fans made their discontent very clear on X, as they criticized the show for splitting the season so far apart.

Invincible was created by Robert Kirkman for Amazon Prime Video and premiered on March 25, 2021. Though it has been around for nearly three years, it only has 12 episodes so far.

However, the show has received outstanding critical acclaim and is expected to run for a long time till it finishes the story of the source material.

The first season and the first half of the second season are currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.