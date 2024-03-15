Who are the strongest characters in Invincible season 2? Ranked in order of strength 

Invincible season 2 has been a roller coaster ride so far. Dealing with the fallout of Omni-Man's battle, or a very much one-sided beating against Invincible, the show has currently focused on showcasing what's next in store for Mark Grayson. Aside from that, the show portrays superheroes in a way that we have never seen before, and it just works well as Robert Kirkman shows the viewers how it's done.

Invincible season 2 continues the trend of showcasing superpowered beings at the height of their powers. We have gotten some of the strongest characters in the genre out of this show, and with season 2 returning to the small screens, let's take a look at some of the strongest characters from it.

Note: The rankings will be made in the order of worst to best.

Ranking Invincible season 2 characters in order of their strength

5) Atom Eve

Atom Eve is easily one of the strongest characters on the show. Going by the name of Samantha Eve Wilkins, she possesses the power to create anything she wants and was also the first successful attempt of the government to create a superhero.

She can will anything into existence, and her powers easily give her a nice edge in strength that not many superheroes have. It certainly makes her a danger to her enemies, and she also possesses a great intellect. Before Invincible season 2, her strength was better established in the Atom Eve special as well.

4) Allen the Alien

Seth Rogen's Allen the Alien might seem like a friendly guy at first, but make no mistake as he is easily one of the strongest beings in the universe. He is a member of the Coalition of Planets, and in season 1, he put a good beating on the young Invincible as well.

Aside from that, he is also responsible for making sure that other planets can protect themselves well and it's what makes him such an enjoyable character. In Invincible season 2, it did look like he seemingly died after being beaten up by a couple of Viltrumites, but episode 5 saw him alive and well, which just speaks to his strength.

3) Invincible

Coming to the man of the hour, one might think that the titular character would be the most powerful superhero in Invincible season 2, but Mark Grayson is anything but Invincible. While season 1 did see him being beaten up left and right, season 2 has seen Invincible be more confident in his powers and stronger.

Being half human and half Viltrumite, he possesses the best of both worlds and is easily capable of being a being of extreme strength. That's a different discussion that he is very much inexperienced, but Mark certainly is someone we wouldn't want to run into.

2) The Immortal

Invincible season 2 does have characters that are great at flying around and punching people in the face, and The Immortal is one of the best in that regard. Being more than 1,000 years old, he is an average character who is just really, really strong.

He has cheated death twice and holds a massive grudge against Omni-Man. While he isn't as strong as the Viltrumite, his strength is definitely off the charts.

1) Omni-Man

Was there ever any doubt that Omni-Man wouldn't be at the top of the list? Similar to Superman, Omni-Man is an alien with a ton of superhuman strength, but only evil. He is faster than a speeding bullet, but at the same time, wouldn't hesitate twice to demolish people.

In the first episode itself, he proves his strength when he takes down the Guardians of the Globe by himself and even puts a beating of a lifetime on Mark that he still hasn't gotten over.

Fans can check out Invincible season 2 right now as it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.