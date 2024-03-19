What species is Mark's half-brother Oliver Grayson in Invincible season 2? Powers, origin, and more explored 

Created by Robert Kirkman for Amazon Prime Video, Invincible has emerged as one of the most popular comic superhero series of recent times. The show follows the son of Supermanesque superhero Omni Man in the form of Mark Grayson. The 17-year-old teenager discovers a range of superpowers and struggles to balance his personal life with the superhero duties that are now placed on his shoulders.

The series stars Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, the titular hero. The first season saw Grayson develop his superpowers under the guidance of his father. Season 2 of the show, released in November 2023, saw the introduction of Oliver Grayson, Mark’s half-brother who is also known as Kid Omni-Man.

The character is expected to take up an integral role and was recently introduced in the series.

Oliver Grayson is a Viltrumite and the son of Nolan Grayson in Invincible

The offspring of Nolan Grayson and Andressa, Invincible is seen first meeting his half-brother on the planet of Thraxa. Much like most members of the family, he also boasts of a range of superpowers, as he inherited a blend of the Viltrumite and Thraxxan DNA. This granted him a range of superpowers that developed under pressing circumstances.

Oliver ended up leaving Earth when his father Nolan left his post amidst the Viltrumite wars. Nolan moved to Threxxa and married Andressa. Oliver was born soon after.

However, the impending invasion of Viltrumite meant that his family was caught in intergalactic politics and wars, which led to a quick development of Oliver’s powers.

They range from a high physical prowess, superspeed, durability, and the power of flight. Oliver is trained by his father right from a young age, leading to his body gaining the ability to withstand largescale damage. He is also known to have the most powerful regeneration powers amongst the family’s superheroes, which comes with an accelerated learning capability which eases his development into a true inventor and genius.

He is seen taking in a wealth of knowledge through his childhood and is able to learn and master new concepts at astonishing speeds. While right from childhood, owing to chaotic environments, Oliver has been able to develop a learned, utilitarian approach towards life, he is often forced to let go off his morals in the battles that surround his family.

Oliver’s relationship with his half-brother is initially seen to be filled with tension and also revolves around a different moralistic understanding of the world around them. However, both the brothers are firmly loyal to their families, and eventually join forces to seek revenge and redemption.

Oliver is seen dealing with a range of moral issues and often struggles with questions related to existentialism. Regardless, he develops into one of the most notable Viltrumite warriors of his generation and will be seen taking up an important role in the upcoming episodes.

Hence, following Invincible Season 2, Oliver Grayson can be expected to take up an integral role in the adventures that will follow, and will be seen fighting alongside Invincible multiple times.