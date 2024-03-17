Invincible season 2 episode 6 release date, time, and what to expect 

Invincible season 2 episode 6 is highly anticipated by many and fans can't wait to get a glimpse of what comes next in the title. The show returned last Thursday after a long break and set up conflicts and problems for the much-loved heroes that have certainly put them in a difficult position not just on Earth but in space as well.

Invincible season 2 episode 6 is expected to pick up from where episode 5 ended. Mark Grayson was recently seen returning home from Thraxa only to be sent back out to fend off the incoming Sequids attack, while on Earth, The Guardians of the Globe faced casualties that left fans shocked.

Invincible season 2 episode 6 release date and time

New episodes of the show release every Thursday and Invincible season 2 episode 6 will air on March 21. It will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video like the rest of the series.

The official Invincible social media accounts confirmed via their bios that new installments of the ongoing season will drop at 12 am PT on Thursdays. So, fans can expect the upcoming episode to become available then.

What to expect from Invincible season 2 episode 6

Expand Tweet

A preview for Invincible season 2 episode 6 hasn't been released by Amazon Prime Video as of this writing. However, fans can expect the upcoming installment to pick up right after the concluding moments of episode 5 of season 2. Considering how the previous episode ended, viewers will likely see the heroes face another uphill battle.

Episode 5 saw Mark Grayson aka Invincible return to Earth with his little brother Oliver and be reunited with his friends and family. He was then seen joining half of The Guardians of the Globe and Atom Eve in space to deal with the incoming threat of the Sequids. Meanwhile on Earth, the other half of The Guardians (Rex, Dupli-Kate, and Shrinking Rae) dealt with the Lizard League.

On both fronts, everything that could go wrong did go wrong. The heroes were left stranded in space as the Sequid issue got out of control, while on Earth, Dupli-Kate and Shrinking Rae were brutally murdered by the members of the Lizard League, and an injured Rex was left alone to defend himself. Apart from that, Allen the Alien was revealed to be alive as well.

Fans can expect these plot points to be explored further in the upcoming episode as the season finally heads into its second half and builds up to the end.

How many more episodes are left in Invincible season 2?

Expand Tweet

The first part of Invincible season 2 had four episodes, and the second half of the season will comprise four installments as well, bringing the total up to eight. With the upcoming episode yet to air, there are currently three more installments of season 2 that have not aired as of this writing.

Fans can watch Invincible season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.