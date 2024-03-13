Invincible Season 2 Part 2 Episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

After months of waiting, Invincible Season 2 Part 2 will finally come out soon. Fans have been anticipating the second half of season two for a while now as it went on a break after airing its first four episodes. With the explosive finale of Part 1 promising many new developments, fans have been looking forward to this for a while now.

The trailer for Invincible Season 2 Part 2 promises the same explosive action that you have expected from the show and another arduous journey for Mark Grayson as he tries to deal with the aftermath of season one. With Part 2 set to premiere soon, here's all you need to know about episode five of the season and more.

When will Invincible Season 2 Part 2 premiere?

While Prime Video hasn't officially confirmed when the first episode of Invincible Season 2 Part 2 will premiere, the streaming service usually does release its episodes at 5 pm Pacific Time or 12 am UTC. However, the streaming time for different countries will differ based on their time zones. Season 2 Part 2 also premieres on March 14.

The series will have a weekly release schedule, with episode five of season 2 (or episode 1 of season 2, part 2) dropping first and then a new episode premiering every Thursday.

Where to watch Invincible Season 2 Part 2?

Expand Tweet

Invincible is a show created by Amazon Prime Video. Hence, the upcoming season 2 part 2 will be exclusively available on the streaming service. The first four episodes of Invincible Season 2 are already available for streaming on the service. However, watching the series requires a valid Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What can you expect from Invincible Season 2, Part 2?

In episode four of Invincible Season 2, we saw Mark Grayson be united with his father, Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man, on Thraxa. Over here, Mark learns that he now has an infant half-brother named Oliver. However, a fight starts when Viltrumites arrive, and the father and son are again disbanded.

The trailer for Invincible Season 2 Part 2 sees Mark return to Earth but faces more problems this time. The Sequids plan to take over the Earth, and Angstrom Levy is accessing the multiverse to exact his revenge on Invincible. Considering more bloodshed is to be expected, it certainly doesn't look like an excellent time for our titular superhero.

Why did the series go on a mid-season break?

Following the premiere of Invincible Season 2 Episode 4, the show decided to go on a mid-season break, which angered fans. Series creator Robert Kirkman explained that it was because the ending of episode 4 was heavy, and they didn't want the series to be lost in the Holiday shuffle.

Thus, they made the second half of the season into Invincible Season 2 Part 2. Talking to Collider, Robert Kirkman had this to say,

"With everything going on in that time of year with Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, and a lot of family time, I think a lot of shows get lost in the shuffle there, and so I think it's good to take a pause. And narratively, it's gonna make things hit a little bit harder. And people will know what I'm talking about when the season launches."

Fans won't have to wait longer as Invincible Season 2, Part 2 premieres soon on Amazon Prime Video.