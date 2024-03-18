Who is the voice behind Monster Girl in Invincible? Everything you need to know

Invincible was created by Robert Kirkman, an American comic book writer, screenwriter, and producer, who co-created the series for Image Comics. The animated series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 26, 2021.

Invincible is the captivating story of teenager Mark Grayson, who starts developing his superpowers at the age of 17, and struggles with the harsh realities of being a superhero. He strives to prove that he can be the hero that his father is, as he balances his personal life and superhero duties simultaneously.

Another important character in the series is the Monster Girl. She is a unique hero who can transform into a troll-like monster. However, her powers come at a cost, which is that with each transformation, she will age physically. This does not stop her from fighting alongside her fellow heroes with complete dedication.

Grey DeLisle and Kevin Michael Richardson have voiced the character of Monster Girl in Invincible.

About the voice actors for Monster Girl in Invincible

Grey DeLisle has lent her voice to the character Monster Girl (Girl) in the animated series Invincible. Also credited as Grey Griffin, she is a voice actress, comedian, and singer-songwriter. She brings the character to life through her unique vocal performances and further adds depth and personality to the role.

Kevin Michael Richardson provides the voice for Monster Girl in her Monster form in the series. He is known for his deep and resonant voice and has left a lasting mark on animation and beyond.

The combination of the vocal performances by these skilled voice actors makes the characters memorable for the audiences.

What other projects has Grey DeLisle worked on?

Grey DeLisle's voice has been featured in several animated productions and video games. She is known for voicing the iconic character, Daphne Blake, in various Scooby-Doo movies and TV shows, including Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase, Scooby-Doo! Pirates Ahoy!, and Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur.

One of her other notable vocal performances is the sarcastic and darkly humorous Mandy in The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy. She has also voiced Atom Eve, a superhero with the power of transmutation, in the hit series Invincible.

She even voiced Frankie Foster, a caring and responsible caretaker of imaginary friends, in Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends.

That apart, Grey has lent her voice to various characters in animated films like Aloha, Scooby-Doo!, The Legend of Frosty the Snowman, and The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning. She portrayed Wubbzy in Wow Wow Wubbzy!, Barney Rubble in The Flintstones: On the Rocks, and Rosie in F Is for Family.

What other projects has Kevin Michael Richardson worked on?

Kevin Michael Richardson has an extensive career spanning several projects. Richardson voiced Captain Gantu in the Lilo & Stitch films and TV series. He lent his voice to the villainous Chairman Drek in the popular video game franchise Ratchet & Clank. He portrayed Antauri in Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!

He voiced Trigon, Mammoth, and See-More in Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go!

He also voiced Stump Smash and Tree Rex in the Skylanders video game series, Deus Ex Machina in The Matrix Revolutions, Jolee Bindo in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and Rosie in The Penguins of Madagascar.

Richardson received Daytime Emmy Award nominations for voicing the Joker in the animated series The Batman.

Invincible premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 26, 2021.