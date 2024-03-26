7 best spy shows like Alex Rider on Amazon Prime Video

Alex Rider is a slick action-packed spy show on Amazon Prime Video. The thriller is based on a series of novels by Anthony Horowitz of the same name. Premiering in 2020, Alex Rider's highly-anticipated third and final season is set to hit the screens on April 5, 2024.

The series revolves around a teenager who gets enlisted into the MI6 after discovering that his uncle's death was not an accident but a murder. Action-packed and captivating, Alex Rider has been complimented for providing a unique look at the world of spying.

It is created by Guy Burt and stars Otto Farrant, Vicky McClure, and Ronke Adekoluejo.

7 spy shows on Amazon Prime to watch ahead of Alex Rider season 3

1) Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013-2020)

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. is a wonderful blend of spy-verse with the superhero genre. This show focuses on the spies collecting information and controlling public knowledge for the Avengers. Fans of Alex Rider will appreciate the superhero kick to the surveillance genre with this Marvel series. Jed Whedon, Maurissa Tancharoen, and Joss Whedon created the show, starring Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, and Brett Dalton.

The plot of the show revolves around Phil Coulson and an elite covert team who deal with security threats as part of the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division.

2) Killing Eve (2018-2022)

Based on the Villanelle novel series, Killing Eve is a hilarious spy show. The show explores the relationship between an MI6 agent and an assassin she's trying to catch. Earning praise from critics, it won the Emmy Award in 2019 for "Outstanding Drama Series". Killing Eve is written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag fame. The show stars Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh, and Fiona Shaw as the leads.

The plot of the show revolves around Eve, who is tasked with catching Villanelle, a ruthless assassin. However, the women soon get obsessed with each other, changing the tide of their already-established lives.

3) Burn Notice (2007-2013)

A still from Burn Notice (Image via Fabrik Entertainment)

Burn Notice is an entertaining espionage drama that pemiered in 2007. The show revolves around an agent within the intelligence industry who gets removed or "burned," terminating his relationship with the agency.

The series follows an episodic format unraveling the mystery behind the "burning" and this agent's quest for justice. Created by Matt Nix, the show stars Jeffrey Donovan, Gabrielle Anwar, and Bruce Campbell.

The plot of the series is as follows,

"Michael Western, a spy recently disavowed by the U.S. government uses his special ops training to help others in trouble."

4) 24 (2001-2010)

A still from 24 (Image via Imagine Television)

24 is a unique spy show, filmed in an episodic format where every episode is an hour in protagonist Jack Baur's life. Working in counter-terrorism, Jack Baur's hour-to-hour crisis management is documented in this show. Fans of Alex Rider will thoroughly enjoy this show.

24 is created by Robert Cochran and Joel Surnow. It stars Kiefer Sutherland, Carlos Bernard, and Elisha Cuthbert.

The plot of the show follows Agent Jack Bauer, as he races against time in missions of national security to save his nation from great disasters.

5) The Blacklist (2013-Present)

Running for 10 seasons, The Blacklist is an enjoyable show on surveillance and the importance of it. The show revolves around a whip-smart criminal Raymond Reddington and his intentions to surrender to the FBI voluntarily. Gripping and taut, the show is created by Jon Bokenkamp and stars James Spader as Reddington.

The plot of the show is as follows,

"A new FBI profiler, Elizabeth Keen, has her entire life uprooted when a mysterious criminal, Raymond Reddington, who has eluded capture for decades, turns himself in and insists on speaking only to her."

6) Deutschland Series (2015, 2018, 2020)

The Deutschland Series is a period drama showcasing the perspective of a young spy, much like Alex Rider. Set in the year 1983, this espionage adventure drama earned the Peabody Award and an Emmy Award in 2016. This underrated show is created by Anna Winger and Jörg Winger. The cast includes Jonas Nay, Maria Schrader, and Ulrich Noethen.

The plot of the series is as follows,

"Martin Rauch is recruited by the HVA to infiltrate the West Germany army. As a rookie spy, his decisions constantly put his cover at risk and force his agency to take extreme measures."

7) The Americans (2013-2018)

Fans of Alex Rider would enjoy The Americans on Amazon Prime. Earning high acclaim and two Peabody Awards, this show is a tight-knit story of espionage and betrayal. Created by former CIA officer Joe Weisberg, the show has been praised for its suspense and storytelling. The cast of The Americans includes Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell, and Holly Taylor.

The plot of the show revolves around two KGB spies posing as a seemingly normal American couple at the height of the Cold War.

These spy shows on Amazon Prime will provide the much-needed thrill and excitement before the premiere of Alex Rider season 3.