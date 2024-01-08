The Simpsons' Death Note parody episode wins an Emmy Award

On Sunday, January 7, 2024, the winners of the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards were announced, revealing that an episode of The Simpsons featuring a Death Note parody had won. The episode in question was the 2022 Halloween episode titled Treehouse of Horror XXXIII, which has been a traditional seasonal episode for the series since its second season.

The Death Note parody episode of The Simpsons won in the Outstanding Animated Program category, having been nominated for the same award several times over the years. Including this latest victory for Treehouse of Horror XXXIII, the series has won the category a total of 12 times since the 1990 award season.

While the Death Note parody only comprised a section of the latest Treehouse of Horror episode, it was regarded as one of the better portions of the installment overall by viewers.

In the Death Note parody segment of the 33rd Treehouse of Horror episode of The Simpsons, Lisa Simpson is cast as Light Yagami, finding a mysterious book labeled Death Tome. Much like the actual anime's murderous book, she finds several rules and instructions on how to use the book on the inside cover.

While the parody doesn't follow the original anime's story precisely, Lisa does receive her own shinigami named Steve Johnson and is given an adversary in L played by her brother, Bart. The casting of Bart as L plays on Bart's graffiti-tagging alter-ego, El Barto, whose signature can be seen all over the fictional town of Springfield in various other episodes of the series.

DR Movie, the South Korean studio that assisted Madhouse in their production of the original anime series, animated the parody section of Treehouse of Horror XXXIII. The Simpsons had previously spoofed other anime series for Treehouse of Horror in their 2014 episode, in which they parodied Attack on Titan, Bleach, Naruto, Spirited Away, and Pokémon.

The original Death Note anime series served as a television anime adaptation of author Tsugumi Ohba and illustrator Takeshi Obata's original manga series of the same name. The anime premiered in 2006 and ran until 2007 for a total of 37 episodes. Several live-action films have been released previously in the franchise, with an upcoming live-action series being produced by Netflix.

Ohba and Obata's original manga ran from 2003 until 2006 and was serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump manga publication magazine for the entirety of this original run. The series' 108 chapters were eventually collected into 12 compilation book volumes.

