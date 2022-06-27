4 Marvel characters Light Yagami can defeat (& 4 he can't)

Light Yagami, who initially started as a devotee of justice, became the ultimate antagonist of his life. His greatest weapons are his extraordinary intelligence and the Death Note. Despite being just a teenager, he is capable enough to defeat even some of the most well-known Marvel characters. However, he too has limitations.

Marvel has some of the most remarkable superheroes. They have gone against many powerful super villains and saved the world. Some of them are geniuses with advanced technology, while a few are literal gods. But even the most powerful of the heroes have some weaknesses that they cannot overcome despite their best efforts.

Note: This article represents the author's personal views. Comparisons are made with characters taken from MCU, not comics, to maintain uniformity.

4 Marvel characters that hardly a threat to Light Yagami

1) Iron Man

Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man (Image via Marvel Studios)

Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, might be the easiest target for Light Yagami. Despite Tony Stark's superhero abilities, his biggest downfall is his arrogance, something Light and Stark have in common. Iron Man's real identity is no secret.

It will be a matter of time before Iron Man goes down after Light Yagami's arrival in New York. All he has to do is ask a stranger about Iron Man and he will have the necessary resources to take down Iron Man.

2) Black Widow

Natasha Romanoff a.k.a. Black Widow (Image via Marvel Studios)

Taking Black Widow and Light Yagami as complete strangers, it might be a little difficult for Light to find out her real identity. Being a trained former assassin and a proficient spy, it is hard to imagine that she would casually give away her name to any stranger.

However, Naomi, who was one of Light's victims, had a similar personality. Despite that, Light was able to convince her to reveal her identity and was able to get rid of her.

Despite his age, Light is much smarter than Black Widow. He can trick her into getting her true identity. After this, all that needs to be done is to write her name in the Death Note.

3) Captain America

Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America (Image via Marvel Studios)

Captain America has his name written on the pages of history. The Marvel Universe has a museum dedicated to the Captain, which pretty much reveals everything about him.

Light does his research. So it's natural that he would come across the museum to get the necessary information. Moreover, Cap is a good person unlike Light. If Light confronts him and asks him for his name, Cap will gladly do it, given both are strangers.

4) Spider Man

Peter Paker a.k.a. Spider Man (Image via Marvel Studios)

Tony Stark was easily able to uncover Spider-Man's true identity. Light may not be as smart as Stark but he is not too far off. Many have been able to uncover his true identity on many occasions.

So it would only be a matter of time before he finds out that Spider-Man and Peter Parker are the same person. Also, in terms of intelligence, Light Yagami is far superior to Peter, so he will have a hard time keeping his identity hidden from Light Yagami.

4 Marvel characters who are beyond Light Yagami's capabilities

1) Thor

Thor (Image via Marvel Studios)

"The human whose name is written in this book shall die". This is the basic rule for Death Note's ability to take effect. However, Thor is not a human. He is a god who has defeated some of the strongest villains so far.

Light Yagami will not be much of a threat to Thor. The God of Thunder will be completely immune to Death Note. This will leave Light Yagami with no possible way to defeat Thor.

2) Vision

Vision (Image via Marvel Studios)

Vision being an android makes him another character who is completely immune to Death Note. Many fans might argue that Light may manipulate other MCU characters into killing Vision using Death Note.

This might be possible to some extent, but there aren't many human characters in the MCU who pose a threat to Vision. Moreover, if the battle goes one-on-one, Vision will undoubtedly be the victor.

3) Hulk

Bruce Banner a.k.a. Hulk (Image via Marvel Studios)

Hulk is one of the strongest MCU characters, who has given some of the most powerful MCU characters a hard time. The fusion between the Hulk and Bruce Banner may be a bigger threat for Light. Along with his extraordinary intelligence, Banner has also retained Hulk's superhuman abilities, which might be hard to handle for Light Yagami.

Moreover, he can hardly be considered as a human. Hulk is a monster who was born because of gamma radiation. Along with other powers, he has incredible regenerative abilities. So it is hard to imagine that Hulk, who survived the infinite gauntlet, would die from a heart attack.

4) Scarlet Witch

Wanda Maximoff a.k.a. Scarlet Witch (Image via Marvel Studios)

The recent MCU movie, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has shown how much of a threat Scarlet Witch is even for fellow MCU characters. Moreover, she wielded a darkhold, which is much more powerful than the Death Note.

There is no way that Light Yagami will be able to defeat her just by writing her name. She is the wielder of dark magic and will most probably find a way to counter Death Note. So defeating Wanda is a no-go for Light Yagami.

Marvel has some of the most powerful characters, but all of them have a few shortcomings. This is true for Light as well. Due to this fact, he might be able to defeat a few Marvel characters, while a few might prove too much for him to handle.

