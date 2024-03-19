5 Marvel quotes that worked wonders for MCU (and 5 that did not)

Marvel movies have some of the funniest quotes from their slew of superheroes. The studio that brings action-packed sequences is no stranger to wonderful comic elements in its films.

Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Chris McKenna, and a host of other writers ensure each film is punctuated with witty dialogues amidst the action. Several Marvel films deliver the genre's essence, but the movies with massive fan following are the ones with the most comic elements. Following the same formula, the studio triumphs in casting actors who can navigate the trenches of comedy with style.

5 quotes from the beloved superheroes of Marvel that wowed the audience

1) "Doth mother know you weareth her drapes?" - Tony Stark

Delivered by Tony Stark, this attempt at Shakespeare by Iron Man is undoubtedly one of the funniest dialogues in The Avengers. While engaging in a brief fight, the first meeting between Iron Man and Thor is less than friendly. However, the confrontation between the two superheroes is elevated through comedy.

2) "I don't know if you've been in a fight before, but there's not usually this much talking." - The Falcon

Falcon aka Sam Wilson berated Spider-Man when the latter kept getting geeked out by the Falcon's metallic arm. A play on the superhero genre itself, this dialogue proves that Marvel Studios knows how to take a joke.

3) "Dude, you're embarrassing me in front of the wizards." - Tony Stark

Tony Stark's dialogues have always been loved by fans. He exchanged this particular line with Bruce Banner aka the Hulk during a fight sequence and it is a great example of his character's wit.

Bruce Banner has never been known to have difficulty turning into the green superhero. However, in this instance, Tony Stark felt it necessary to encourage Bruce as New York stood on the brink of destruction in Avengers: Infinity War.

4) "He's a friend from work!" - Thor

Thor Ragnarok established the character's ability to go the extra mile in terms of action as well as humor. Being forced to fight in gladiatorial battles, Thor finds himself facing a tough opponent.

Right before getting ripped up by the Hulk in Sakaar, Thor heaves a sigh of relief thinking Bruce remembers him. Unfortunately, that is not the case for the green superhero.

5) "The real question is what are THOSE?" - Shuri

The magic of Marvel is in the relatable moments created by the writers. Shuri might be a scientist but she's a sister first. Her dialogue about her brother's (T'Challa) fashion choices is a chuckle-worthy moment in the film.

5 quotes from Marvel movies that could have gone the extra mile

1) "No, Spider-Man isn't a party trick! Look, I'm just gonna be myself." "Peter, nobody wants that!" - Ned

Peter Parker's friend Ned is trying to convince him to suit up in order to impress MJ. However, he is not easily convinced that it would be the best approach to get his crush to like him.

2) "The sun is going down." - Thor

Thor encourages Bruce to imagine happy places in his mind with this line. Taking a page from Black Widow's book, Thor uses the same trick to prevent Bruce from Hulking out every time he's angry.

3) "What’s this? My mantra?"

"The Wi-Fi password. We’re not savages." - Mordo

Mordo makes sure to connect Stephen Strange to a Wi-Fi connection even if they're in the remote Himalayas. Dr. Strange might be a time and space-altering super being, but figuring out the Wi-Fi password is even beyond his intellect.

4) "I am Groot." - Groot

Groot is an extra-terrestrial tree monster and the only line this character has ever spoken throughout his screen time is "I am Groot" However, his language is understood by a few people including Gamora, Drax, Thor, Rocket Raccoon, and Star-Lord.

5) "Nothing goes over my head. My reflexes are too fast. I would catch it." - Drax

It is safe to say that Drax has a hard time understanding metaphors. When Rocket Raccoon warns Star-Lord of using too many metaphors as "it'll go over his head", this dialogue is spoken by Drax the Destroyer.

These aforementioned quotes from Marvel movies make them all the more loved by fans all across the globe.