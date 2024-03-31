Why did Allen the Alien let himself get captured in Invincible Season 2 Episode 7? Explained 

Invincible season 2 aired its penultimate episode on March 28, 2024. The episode starts with a light-hearted tone as Mark (Steven Yeun) starts prioritizing his personal life, choosing to spend more time with Amber (Zazie Beetz).

However, keeping true to the Invincible style of storytelling, the episode completely changed the setting in the second part. In a very serious turn of events, Mark's Viltrumite heritage caught up with him again in the form of another Viltrumite, Anissa, visiting Earth to convince him to join them in their conquest.

After a failed attempt to convince Mark to join the Viltrumite empire, Anissa (Shantel VanSanten) returns to her spaceship. She encounters Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) and he allows himself to get captured by her.

With Allen letting himself get captured, viewers have a glaring question regarding his decision. On the surface, Allen might have gotten himself into something difficult to get out of, but he may have other plans too. It is speculated that Allen gets captured to gain access to the Viltrumite prison and free one of the prisoners from inside.

The reason why Allen let himself get captured by Viltrumites in Invincible season 2 episode 7

Allen appears at the end of Season 2 Episode 7 of Invincible. The episode further establishes the unassailable might of the Viltrumites when Anissa appears on Earth and almost kills Mark, but decides against so, warning him of the dire consequences of him not joining the empire.

While traveling through space, they encounter Allen the Alien, who is much stronger than before, after being regenerated by Thadeus (Peter Cullen). In Invincible Season 2, Allen the Alien recovered from his injuries and returned with a strength rivaling that of a full-blooded Viltrumite.

His brief meeting with Anissa (Shantel VanSanten), the "reasonable" Viltrumite who traveled to Earth to persuade Mark to take his role as Earth's conqueror seriously, serves as evidence of this. By the episode's end, Allen had presumably consented to be intentionally captured as part of a larger scheme. It should be mentioned that after reading Nolan's books, which disclose the vulnerabilities of the Viltrumites, Allen was spotted by the Viltrumites and captured while traveling back to the Coalition of Planets from Earth.

One of the major reasons why Allen might have let himself be captured is to get closer to Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), who is also in the Viltrumite prison. Allen discovers that Omni-Man is genuinely against the expansion of the Viltrumite and wishes to enlist him in the Coalition of Planets. Considering his familiarity with the empire and its formidable strength, Allen releasing Omni-Man may prove to be an invaluable weapon in the upcoming battles.

What would happen if Allen released Omni-Man from prison?

Omni-Man is one of the most powerful Viltrumites, only rivalled by General Kregg (Clancy Brown). If Allen has indeed allowed himself to captured to plot Omni-Man's escape, it would align with a significant storyline from the Invincible comic books. Omni-Man might play a significant role in the upcoming battle, especially considering his tremendous power.

As per the comics, Allen was essential to Omni-Man avoiding his scheduled execution. Omni-Man and Allen became devoted partners in their battle against the Viltrumites when Allen rescued him. With another Viltrumite, Thadeus, also a part of the Coalition of Planets, Omni-Man's addition would only help to strengthen them. The upcoming season may be able to concentrate entirely on the Viltrumite War plot if Omni-Man is freed from Viltrumite control.

Stay tuned for the final episode of Season 2 of Invincible scheduled to release on April 4, 2024.