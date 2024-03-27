Invincible season 2 spoilers: What to expect from the remaining episodes?

Invincible season 2 episode 6 ended with a hint about Omni-Man's possible redemption, and fans are now excited to see what is in store for the future. The Amazon Prime+ series' latest episode ended with Omni-Man being a prisoner on his own planet - where he exhibited potential regret for his actions - and facing trouble for seemingly having betrayed his race.

Back on Earth, the heroes are facing various dilemmas, and the last two episodes are expected to take things forward from there. Invincible season 2 has already released six episodes, exposing a high body count, with important characters having kicked the bucket. As such, fans are now eager to see what goes down in the last 2 episodes of the season.

Invincible season 2 spoilers show Omni-Man's redemption and some untimely deaths

The first part of Invincible Season 2 took off from Mark's beatdown by his father Omni-Man, and his own deliberations with his own moral code. Mark feared that he might one day become his father, and the series does not shy away from portraying that. Of course, in this universe, characters exist in different shades of grey rather than black and white, and this was evident in Omni-Man's supposed redemption.

Omni-Man even seemed to have embraced his heroic side, having saved the extraterrestrial Thraxans. However, he was considered a traitor to his race and as of Invincible season 2 episode 2, is imprisoned in a Viltrumite prison. Mark himself has several trysts with his superheroic side, including battling the parasitic sequids. This was also the season in which Mark made a new arch-nemesis in the form of Angstrom Levy.

Additionally, it showcased a heartfelt moment with Mark and Debbie, with the latter having named her baby after her father, causing a welcome break from the action-packed series of events.

Finally, the end of Invincible season 2 episode 6 also deals with the repercussions of the Lizard League's fight with Rex Splode, Shrinking Rae and Dupli Kate. While Kate met her end, the other two youngsters have been hospitalized as a result of their injuries.

What can fans expect from Invincible season 2 episodes 7 and 8

Mark's two greatest adversaries have been the Viltrumite Empire, whose DNA he shared, and the dimension-hopping Angstrom Levy. It is expected that both the personal and professional lives of Mark and the other heroes (at least the ones still active) will intersect in the remaining two episodes as these villains make themselves a potent threat.

This was already hinted at in the post-credits scene of Invincible season 2 episode 6, where Angstrom Levy is set to return to Chicago. However, fans noticed that he was being fitted for a new suit, ominously predicting a face-off with Mark. Fans even speculate that Levy's arrival on Earth, where he holds Mark's family hostage, will be a key moment.

Additionally, comic book readers know that Mark will have a massive fall-out with Cecil, although that is supposed to occur in the final episode of Invincible season two. Some have even theorized that the final two episodes will feature the introduction of the powerful antagonistic Annisa to the story. Footage from the trailer confirmed that Annisa's arrival is undoubtedly set to spell danger for Mark.