How did Allen survive after the Viltrumite attack in Invincible? Powers explored

Invincible season 2 is nearing its end, with only two episodes remaining as of now. Over this period, there have been numerous big twists in the superhero series, including the apparent death of Allen, the Alien, an instantly lovable character who made his appearance in the first season.

However, as seen in the fifth and sixth episodes of the show, Allen is not only alive but has come back much stronger. In fact, Allen is apparently strong enough to take on adult Viltrumites now. He even took on Immortal with ease in the latest episode of Invincible.

It seems that among the many superpowers of the genetically engineered Unopan, Allen gets stronger when he experiences near-deaths, which happened to him when the Viltrumites dismembered him in space.

Moreover, after taking Allen to a regenerative pod back in Talescria, Thaedus is seen taking a big risk by unplugging Allen's life support. While it initially seemed that Thaedus was killing Allen, it was revealed that he had taken a gamble on Allen's life, knowing that without the life support, Allen would either die or come back much stronger, the latter of which happened in the post-credit scene of the fifth episode.

Season 2 episode 6 further confirmed that Allen was alive and well and had gotten much stronger.

Invincible season 2: What are Allen the Alien's superpowers?

While it has been clear from the very start that Allen the Alien was genetically engineered to fight Viltrumites, the initial attempt did not yield the results that their planet and the coalition hoped for. However, with every near-death experience, he gets stronger, which makes his powers practically limitless.

As a result of the genetic engineering, Allen possesses superhuman strength, speed, and agility, which are on par with strong Viltrumites. He is also extremely durable in the face of danger and possesses the ability to take the deadliest of blows.

Alongside this, as depicted in Invincible before, Allen can also communicate telepathically, an ability that most other heroes (or villains) lack.

Allen also grows physically bigger and stronger after he is critically injured, which adds to his strength. The alien can also fly at supersonic speeds and breathe under various conditions. He also possesses durability against extreme heat and cold, as per the Invincible comics.

In the most recent episode of the Amazon Prime Video show, Allen even hinted that he could take on Invincible, which, if true, truly makes him one of the strongest beings in the universe.

Why did Thaedus rebel against the Viltrumite Empire?

Alongside Allen's story, it was also revealed recently in the show that Thaedus is actually a Viltrumite. He, like Omni-Man, had rebelled against the ways of the Empire. He had done so because he was not in favor of the violent nature of Viltrumite undertakings.

Thaedus ended up murdering Emperor Argall before becoming the founding father of the Coalition of Planets, which actively aims to fight off a Viltrumite takeover. Allen is also a part of Thaedus' plans. In the last episode of Invincible, Thaedus also tried to recruit Mark for the cause.

All the previous episodes of Invincible are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.