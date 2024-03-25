How did Rex Splode not die in Invincible season 2 episode 6? Powers explained (spoilers)

The second half of Invincible's second season has begun on a high note, with the fifth episode depicting some huge developments. The sixth episode, which premiered on March 21, 2024, had more big surprises in store, as the Robert Kirkman show went deeper into the narrative of Mark Grayson and the heroes fighting to save the Earth from internal and external threats.

Among the most shocking things in the sixth episode of Invincible season 2, Rex Splode, who has been a polarizing but important character to the story so far, was shot in the head by King Lizard, the leader of a group that did not initially seem to be the biggest threat. But the antagonist and his group managed to murder Dupli-Kate and execute Rex in style.

But as depicted in the episode, not only does Rex not die from the gunshot to the head, but he gets up to fight King Lizard, ultimately taking him down, before collapsing.

Though it seemed like the end of the road for the loudmouth superhero, he survives with a lost hand and an eye injury, indicating that he survived the gunshot because it was towards the side of his head. This, combined with his enhanced durability, which is a part of his superpower, made Rex survive.

Invincible season 2 episode 6: Why did Rex Splode not get killed?

Expand Tweet

Rex Splode is one of the superhumans who is adept at using explosions to take down enemies. While not inherently as strong as Invincible or Immortal, Rex's passive ability from his powers allows him to have more durability than mere humans or weaker superheroes.

Rex has shown this ability before while going against strong foes toe-to-toe. Combined with a little luck, in this case, the bullet hitting him on the side of the head and not at the center, it ensured that he survived the battle.

Though unlikely, this has happened in the works of Robert Kirkman before (The Walking Dead).

Sadly, Dupli-Kate wasn't as lucky. The superhero was completely destroyed by King Lizard and his group. The episode also featured a funeral for Kate.

What is Rex's superpower in Invincible?

Expand Tweet

Rex Splode started out as a very interesting figure in the show. Initially wary of people and usually a negative presence, he has changed for the better over the past episodes, becoming more of a team player and less of a hindrance in the path of bonding.

The character has a dark past, having been purchased from a destitute family at a very young age by a shadowy organization. Rex was experimented on by the government, which gave him his powers. His primary power is changing molecules to have unstable levels of power, which makes them explode.

Alongside his kinetic charging ability, Rex also possesses peak human durability, peak human speed, and peak human agility, all of which he uses in battles. He is also an extremely skilled warrior, as seen in multiple battles before.

How many episodes of Invincible season 2 are left?

Expand Tweet

Like the previous season, the series will consist of eight episodes, four of which aired in 2023 and two this month. This means that there are two more episodes left: the penultimate episode and the finale, which will air in the coming weeks.

All the episodes of Invincible released so far are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.