Invincible season 2 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Following the huge reveals and setups that took place last Thursday, Invincible season 2 episode 7 is highly anticipated by fans. Previously, fans saw the group deal with the aftermath of Dupli-Kate's death and how The Guardians of the Globe handled the Sequids issue in space. Moreover, viewers also got many teases about what's going to come in the future.

Invincible season 2 episode 7 will be the penultimate outing for this season, and fans can certainly expect big things to happen. There is the issue of Omni-Man and the Viltrumites, while the Sequids still have the upper hand. Exciting things are to come in the final two episodes of season 2.

Invincible season 2 episode 7 release date and time

Invincible season 2 episode 7 will be released next Thursday, March 28 and will be available to stream at around 12 am PT. The news was confirmed by the official social accounts of the show.

Where to watch Invincible season 2 episode 7?

Like every episode that has been released for Invincible season 2 part 2, episode 7 will be exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video for all subscribed users. It will be the second last episode of the season as the show gears up to head into the finale.

What can fans expect?

Episode 6 saw many huge setups take place that could directly lead to Invincible season 2 episode 7 and shape the finale of the show. The end of the previous episode finally saw Mark figure out exactly what Omni-Man meant when he asked him to read his books before being taken away by the Viltrumites.

The novels in question were the ones that Nolan had written which Mark deduced were real events that he went through in his life. So, when Allen the Alien came seeking Mark's help, he refused to go back to space, but gave him the information in the books stating that they contain secrets behind a Viltrumite's weakness.

On the other hand, fans also see Nolan being helped in a Viltrumite prison in space, so that his trial by combat can feel more earned. At the same time, the Viltrumite general Kregg threatens Earth which leaves him furious. Fans might just get to see Omni-Man breaking out of prison in the future.

The episode ultimately ends with Rus puking out a Sequid revealing that their plan was successful. The Sequid takes over Rus and is able to get it under its mind control, unfolding that the Sequid invasion might just be happening after all.

In the mid-credits scene, it's later on revealed that Angstrom Levy is gearing up for something sinister too, but his plan isn't fully disclosed as viewers just see him accessing the multiverse.

Going into Invincible season 2 episode 7 we can expect all these major plot points to be explored. This next outing will be quite important too as it will shape the finale as well. Watch the new episode dropping on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, March 28, 2024.