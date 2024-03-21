What time do Invincible season 2 episodes come out? Complete release schedule for all timezones explored

Invincible season 2 promises even more excitement and spectacle, with an expanded animation budget allowing for a grander scale and ambition. The adult animated superhero series adapted from the Image Comics series by Robert Kirkman burst onto the scene in March 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

Following its successful debut, Amazon announced the renewal of the show for a second and third season in April 2021. Invincible season 2 premiered in two parts: the first installment premiered on November 3, 2023, and the ongoing second part arrived on March 14, 2024.

Complete release schedule for Invincible season 2

The second part of season 2 picks up after Nolan is captured and taken to Viltrum for execution. Meanwhile, Kregg had tasked Mark with preparing Earth for the Viltrumite invasion.

Episode 5: This Must Come as a Shock

In Invincible season 2 episode 5, which aired on March 14, 2024, Mark, after assisting Thraxa to rebuild following the Viltrumites' assault, returned to Earth with his brother.

At the GDA, Donald confronted Cecil about his body, which Cecil revealed had been successfully reconstructed with Donald's brain in a robotic endoskeleton. The Guardians uncovered a Martian ship en route to Earth, prompting Shapesmith to disclose his identity and warn of the impending Sequid invasion.

Below is the release schedule of the episode across all time zones:

Time zone Release date Pacific Standard Time (PST) 12:00 AM, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Mountain Standard Time (MST) 1:00 AM, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Central Standard Time (CST) 2:00 AM, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 3:00 AM, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 7:00 AM, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Central European Time (CET) 8:00 AM, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Eastern European Time (EET) 9:00 AM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 Indian Standard Time (IST) 12:30 PM, Thursday, March 14, 2024 China Standard Time (CST) 3:00 PM, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Japan Standard Time (JST) 4:00 PM, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 6:00 PM, Thursday, March 14, 2024

Episode 6: It’s Not That Simple

Following two challenging missions, The Guardians of the Globe will struggle to work as a team. Meanwhile, Mark will attempt to balance his hero duties, personal relationships, and his future as a college student.

Time zone Release date Pacific Standard Time (PST) 12:00 AM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 Mountain Standard Time (MST) 1:00 AM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 Central Standard Time (CST) 2:00 AM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 3:00 AM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 7:00 AM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 Central European Time (CET) 8:00 AM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 Eastern European Time (EET) 9:00 AM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 Indian Standard Time (IST) 12:30 PM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 China Standard Time (CST) 3:00 PM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 Japan Standard Time (JST) 4:00 PM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 6:00 PM, Thursday, March 21, 2024

Episode 7: To be announced

Here are the release timings of the penultimate episode of season 2:

Time zone Release date Pacific Standard Time (PST) 12:00 AM, Thursday, March 28, 2024 Mountain Standard Time (MST) 1:00 AM, Thursday, March 28, 2024 Central Standard Time (CST) 2:00 AM, Thursday, March 28, 2024 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 3:00 AM, Thursday, March 28, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 7:00 AM, Thursday, March 28, 2024 Central European Time (CET) 8:00 AM, Thursday, March 28, 2024 Eastern European Time (EET) 9:00 AM, Thursday, March 28, 2024 Indian Standard Time (IST) 12:30 PM, Thursday, March 28, 2024 China Standard Time (CST) 3:00 PM, Thursday, March 28, 2024 Japan Standard Time (JST) 4:00 PM, Thursday, March 28, 2024 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 6:00 PM, Thursday, March 28, 2024

Episode 8: To be announced

Here are the release timings of the last episode of season 2:

Time zone Release date Pacific Standard Time (PST) 12:00 AM, Thursday, April 4, 2024 Mountain Standard Time (MST) 1:00 AM, Thursday, April 4, 2024 Central Standard Time (CST) 2:00 AM, Thursday, April 4, 2024 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 3:00 AM, Thursday, April 4, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 7:00 AM, Thursday, April 4, 2024 Central European Time (CET) 8:00 AM, Thursday, April 4, 2024 Eastern European Time (EET) 9:00 AM, Thursday, April 4, 2024 Indian Standard Time (IST) 12:30 PM, Thursday, April 4, 2024 China Standard Time (CST) 3:00 PM, Thursday, April 4, 2024 Japan Standard Time (JST) 4:00 PM, Thursday, April 4, 2024 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 6:00 PM, Thursday, April 4, 2024

An overview of the superhero series, Invincible

Created by Kirkman himself, along with Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, the show follows the journey of 17-year-old Mark Grayson as he navigates the challenges of becoming a superhero under the mentorship of his formidable father, Omni-Man, also known as Nolan Grayson.

As Mark grapples with balancing his personal life and his newfound superhero responsibilities, he must prove himself capable of living up to his father's legacy. Drawing inspiration from Kirkman's original comic series, Invincible has captivated both loyal fans and newcomers alike. A prequel special titled Invincible: Atom Eve was released in July 2023.

The talented voice cast, led by Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J. K. Simmons, deliver standout performances as the characters evolve and face new challenges. The series has distinguished itself by offering a unique blend of satire, R-rated content, and heartfelt storytelling, setting it apart from other superhero adaptations.

As Invincible season 2 unfolds, viewers can expect the stakes to be raised to unprecedented levels, with the narrative exploring realms beyond anything seen in the first season.

Invincible season 2 is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.