Invincible season 3 premiere: Release date and time, where to watch and more

After a year of wait, Invincible season 3 is finally set to hit the small screens this week. The show will be premiering the first three episodes of its latest season on Amazon Prime Video on February 6, 2025. This time around, the outing won't be having a mid-season break, so fans can certainly expect to have the story continue seamlessly.

Going into Invincible season 3, fans can expect a lot of things. Most importantly, they can expect many storylines that were built up in season 2 to finally receive a payoff over here. Not to mention, fans can also expect a much darker outing this time around given that Mark Grayson has gone through quite the journey in season 2 of the Amazon Prime Video series.

Fans can also expect to see Mark finally don the classic black and blue suit from the comics. So, here's everything to know about the upcoming premiere of the season.

Invincible season 3 premiere release time explored

Fans can tune in for the Invincible season 3 premiere at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time on February 6, 2025. However, the show will premiere at a different time in different regions. The table below will tell fans when they can expect the show to premiere in their region.

Date Time Zone Thursday, February 6, 2025 12 am Pacific Standard Time Thursday, February 6, 2025 3 am Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 6, 2025 8 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 6, 2025 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 6, 2025 6 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 6, 2025 9 am Central European Time

Where to watch Invincible season 3 premiere?

Fans will be able to tune in for the first three episodes of Invincible season 3 on Amazon Prime Video on February 6, 2025, in the United States of America and the regions the service is available in. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to Amazon Prime Video.

For those who already have a subscription to the streaming service, the show will be available at no further cost.

Cast of Invincible season 3 explored

Here are all the characters and actors who are confirmed to appear in the upcoming season of Invincible:

· Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible, Alternate Invincibles

· Sandra Oh as Deborah "Debbie" Grayson

· J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man

· Christian Convery as Oliver Grayson/Kid Omni-Man

· Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve

· Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode

· Zachary Quinto as Rudy Conners/Robot

· Malese Jow as Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate

· Grey Griffin as Amanda/Monster Girl, Rachel/Shrinking Rae

· Khary Payton as Markus Grimshaw/Black Samson

· Jay Pharoah as Zandale Randolph/Bulletproof

· Ross Marquand as The Immortal

· Ben Schwartz as Shapesmith

· Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman

· Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson, Doc Seismic, Isotope

· Kevin Michael Richardson as Mauler Twins, Amanda/Monster Girl (monster)

· Calista Flockhart as April Howsam

· Zazie Beetz as Amber Justine Bennett

· Andrew Rannells as William Francis Clockwell

· Mark Hamill as Arthur "Art" Rosenbaum

· Mahershala Ali as Titan

· Jonathan Banks

· Jeffrey Dean Morgan

· Doug Bradley

· Xolo Maridueña as Fightmaster, Dropkick

· Aaron Paul as Scott Duvall/Powerplex

· Kate Mara as Becky Duvall

What is Invincible season 3 about?

Invincible season 3 is based on the comic book series of the same name created by Robert Kirkman. The upcoming season of the show will focus on Mark Grayson as he deals with the aftermath of season 2.

The official synopsis reads:

"Everything changes as Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, while discovering how much further he'll need to go to protect the people he loves."

For further updates and features on the upcoming season of the show, stay tuned with us.

