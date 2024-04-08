Invincible season 3 “will be better than season 2” assures creator Robert Kirkman

After the conclusion of the second season on April 4, 2024, fans are eager for news about Invincible season 3, which has already been announced. While exact dates for the show are yet to be announced, season 2 set up some of the storylines for the next one. It is expected that Invincible season 3 will be bigger than the previous two seasons.

With season 2 introducing a multiverse, and variants of some of the characters including hints of an evil Invincible, the next season is likely to pack more as per creator Robert Kirkman. While speaking to Variety, Kirkman said:

"I feel very strongly that Season 2 is better than Season 1, Season 3 will be better than Season 2."

Invincible is an Amazon Prime Video series based on Kirkman's series from Image Comics. The story follows the making of a young superhero, Mark Grayson, who shares a complex relationship with his superhero father, the Omni-Man.

Invincible season 3 promises to be better than season 2 as per Robert Kirkman

Robert Kirkman is the creator if the Invincible series

As mentioned before, series creator Robert Kirkman talked about the potential of Invincible season 3 in an interview with Variety. Besides promising that the upcoming season would be better than the previous ones, he also revealed that the production of season 3 is underway since work on both seasons 2 and 3 ran concurrently.

The production team that is working on season 3 has taken the audience response to season 2 into account. Moreover, the team has picked up pointers from season 2 about animation and promises to continue improving the show. About future seasons, he said:

"If we are fortunate enough to continue, I hope we will be able to continue improving the show until the final season is just a perfect product that has no flaws in it whatsoever."

Which characters will season 3 focus on?

Kirkman disclosed that Nolan, Omni-Man, will have more action in Invincible season 3, as teased in the season 2 finale. He explained how Omni-man was deliberately given less focus in season 2 to justify Mark's importance as the titular character. As per the creator:

"It was very important to us in Season 2 to show that this is the Mark Grayson-Invincible show; it's not the Omni-Man show...So we took a little bit of a pause on Omni-Man for Season 2. He's gonna be in Season 3 a little more."

Invincible season 3 will also take Mark and Eve's story forward as their relationship changes and evolves. The character of Cecil Stedman will also have a backstory in the upcoming season. Moreover, Mark's step-brother, Oliver, will likely mature rapidly as in the comics.

With Angstrom Levy gone at the end of season 2, there will be other villains in the show besides the constant threat from the Viltrumites, Kirkman said. One of these villains may include the Battle Beast.

Invincible season 3: Everything known about the upcoming season

Most of the main characters are expected to be back for season 3

Invincible season 3 does not have a release date yet. While Kirkman confirmed that season 3 is under production, announcing the upcoming season in NYCC hints at a near future date. The expected release window could be late 2024 to early 2025.

Going by Kirkman's disclosure, the plot will focus on the superhero, Mark, and his father, Omni-Man. It will also present his relationship with Atom Eve and offer a glimpse into Cecil's past. A rapidly growing Oliver may have more role to play in the storyline.

A scene from the previous season of the series

The series has seen many changes through the seasons such as the character of D A Sinclair, voiced by Eric Bauza, who replaced Ezra Miller. The changes thus far have been getting a good reception from viewers. With many guest voice artists seen in cameo roles in season 2, such as Agent Spider and The Walking Dead references, the likelihood of more getting involved in the plot of Invincible season 3 cannot be ruled out.

The main cast is likely to return, which includes Steven Yeun (Mark), Sandra Oh (Debbie) and J K Simmons (Nolan). Besides them, Walton Goggins (Cecil), Gillian Jacobs (Eve), Zazie Beetz (Amber), Ross Marquand (Immortal), Khary Payton (Black Samson) and Jason Mantzoukas (Rex) are expected to be a part of the upcoming season.

While fans need to wait for more information on Invincible season 3, Invincible season 2 is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.