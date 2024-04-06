Will there be Invincible season 3? Everything we know so far

Given that the sequel reached its ultimate end, Mark Grayson’s journey to uncover his true identity is far from over, ensuring that Invincible season 3 remains an essential chapter in the ongoing saga.

The second installment dropped its eighth or grand finale of the season, titled “I Though You Were Stronger,” on April 4, 2024, which mostly focused on Mark and Angstrom Levy’s confrontation.

Despite being the major villain of the sequel, Levy had very little screen time, which almost made the character forgettable. Moreover, given his powers, it was anticipated that the fandom would get to see more of the new villain, but unfortunately, Invincible season 2 was the end of the road for the character.

However, given that the ending of season 2 is just the beginning for the protagonist, the hype for Invincible season 3 is reaching a fever pitch. Read on to learn more about the third installment.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Invincible. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Invincible season 3 was confirmed along with the sequel in 2021

While the Invincible family worldwide awaited the grand finale of season 1, Robert Kirkman (creator of the original comic) and Steven Yeun (Invincible/Mark Grayson’s VA) confirmed not only the sequel but also Invincible season 3 to be in the cards. Kirkman dropped the special video message, where he breaks the news to Steven, catching him as well as the Invincible fandom by surprise.

In a whole another statement, Kirkman expressed his excitement and relief for the series being renewed not only for season 2 but also for a third season.

"I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible,” Kirkman said in a separate statement.

“The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.

Eve and Mark, as seen in Invincible season 2 episode 8 (Image via Prime Video)

Although Kirkman didn’t divulge any news regarding the release information of Invincible season 3, he's immensely excited for the upcoming plot development that will yet again have the audience on the edge of their seats.

In the Extras, titled “Inside Episode 8” of Invincible season 2, Kirkman revealed that he’s hyped and teases that Invincible season 3 will be on a whole another level.

Here’s what Kirkman revealed in Inside Episode 8:

"I could not be more excited for season three. I’m all about season three. I think that there’s so many pieces that have been put in place in season two that we’re going to build on in season three and so many different ways that we’re going to expand the show and push the show even further."

Ending on a dramatic note, Kirkman hinted that Invincible season 3 ending would be phenomenal:

"We want every episode to feel like it’s a finale. Season three is an absolutely huge season with so many crazy things that you won’t expect. And where we leave things at the end of season three. … Oh my god! I cannot wait for people to see that stuff."

Simon Racioppa, the co-showrunner, also shared his excitement about how eagerly he’s looking forward to the third installment, teasing new characters and cast members on the horizon:

"You’ve got some new cast members, new stories. We go some crazy places. But we pick up everything that we left hanging in season two. All the emotional stories that you liked in season one and season two are continuing."

With that, the wait for the third season has become even more challenging. It's anticipated that the creators will reveal details on Invincible season 3 sooner than expected.

Stay tuned for more news and updates for Invincible season 3 as 2024 progresses.