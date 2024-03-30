Invincible season 2 episode 8 (finale): Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fans are eagerly anticipating Invincible season 2 episode 8, as the finale of this long season is set to hit viewers with some big revelations. Given how the new outing for the show ended, it looks like the finale is going to put more of a focus on what Angstrom Levy exactly wants, as he has threatened Mark with putting Debbie and Oliver in danger.

Alongside that, it also looks like Invincible season 2 episode 8 will be focusing on Allen the Alien giving the Viltrumites a hard time after sneaking onto their ship. If that's not at all, there is also the incoming threat of the Sequids, that was just teased earlier this season. It certainly looks like a lot is going to go down in the upcoming episode.

Invincible season 2 episode 8 release date and time

Expand Tweet

Invincible season 2 episode 8 is set to release on the upcoming Thursday, April 8. The episode will be the final one for this season and is set to drop at around 12 am PT, similar to how the rest of the episodes have premiered this season.

The release time for every episode was confirmed earlier by the official social media accounts for the show.

Where to watch Invincible season episode 8?

Invincible season 2 episode 8 will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, April 4, just like the rest of the series. Viewers can currently stream the rest of Invincible season 1 and the first seven episodes of season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

However, to watch the show, you will require a valid Amazon Prime Video subscription. If you already own the subscription, then it will be available for you to stream at no additional cost.

What can fans expect from Invincible season 2 episode 8?

Expand Tweet

With Invincible season 2 episode 8 being the season finale, fans can expect many of the plot points previously set up come into play here. Previously, viewers saw the introduction of Anissa, a major character from the comics, and she came to Earth to warn Mark that he should embrace his Viltrumite heritage, else they'll take over the planet without him.

With Mark, of course, disagreeing, this caused a huge fight between them, which lead to him being brutally beaten up by her and abandoned with warning. This event also caused Mark and Amber to break up, as Anissa threatened to kill her if he was unwilling to speak. As both realised that Amber can't fit into Mark's superhero life, they decided to call it quits.

Expand Tweet

Mark, grieving his breakup, received a call from Angstrom Levy, who was threatening his mother Debbie and brother Oliver. We can expect the finale to set up Levy as a huge threat, as the character has just been teased previously.

There is also the fact that Allen the Alien ran into the Viltrumites and was challenged by Anissa, but since he was stronger than them now, he faked being knocked out and was able to sneak on to their ship. Considering that Omni-Man is on it as well, we can expect the two characters to meet.

There is more to come as well. With Rus Livingstone having brought back a Sequid with him, fans can expect another attempt at an invasion by the aliens. All will be revealed, when the episode airs this Thursday on Amazon Prime Video.