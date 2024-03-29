Invincible season 2 episode 7 ending explained: How does Anissa threaten Mark? Details explored

Invincible season 2 episode 7 was the penultimate outing for this batch of the show, and it was an explosive hour that set up the finale in a huge way. Following last week's build-up where we saw Mark and Amber face relationship issues, while the Viltrumite threat on Earth kept growing as the aliens plan for an invasion, this week's episode saw a lot of it come to head.

In a way, Invincible season 2 episode 7 has perhaps been the most important release of this season after episode four. Not only did we see Mark and Amber break up, but Invincible season 2 episode 7 also introduced one of the biggest antagonists from the comic, Anissa, who made an entry terrifying enough that fans surely won't forget for a while.

Invincible season 2 episode 7 sees Anissa threaten Mark

The crux of the episode this time around is Mark and Amber's already dwindling relationship. Last week we saw the two acknowledge the fact that they are holding each other back, and Invincible season 2 episode 7 acknowledges that issue head-on. The episode starts off with Mark and Amber out on a date, but he has to leave her after Eve requests him to check up on Rex who went off on a mission alone.

When Mark is able to save Rex from his skirmish with a monster, Mark is promised by him that the Guardians of the Globe will cover for Invincible and that he should spend time with Amber. Amber and Mark are then seen out on a date enjoying their time with each other, but this time when they are having dinner together, their time is interrupted by Anissa - a Viltrumite soldier.

She grabs Amber by the neck and threatens Mark, demanding a conversation with him. Mark agrees to meet her up in the sky if she leaves Amber alone, to which Anissa complies.

Mark and Anissa defeat a Kaiju

Invincible season 2 episode 7 then takes a more action-heavy turn. Mark dresses up as Invincible and meets Anissa in the sky, prepared for a fight. Anissa reassures him that she just wants to talk, and tells him that he needs to give in to the Viltrum Empire and let them take over Earth, so that they can save the planet from humans.

The two discuss this for a while as Mark keeps refusing to accept his Viltrumite heritage, but they are then interrupted as a Kaiju starts attacking a boat out in the sea. Cecil asks Mark to go help the humans being attacked by the Kaiju, and he flies away to do so, with Anissa following him to see his strength. As Mark is struggling with stopping the Kaiju, Anissa interrupts the fight and lands a blow on the monster, killing it in one hit.

Mark and Anissa battle it out in Invincible season 2 episode 7

Following the Kaiju's defeat, Mark saves the humans on the boat and drops them on an island. However Anissa — who is still disappointed by him — asks him why he won't accept his heritage. Both of them battle it out, with Anissa laying a smackdown on him.

As Mark struggles to match her strength, Anissa beats him to a pulp and stops just as she is about to land the final blow on him. She reveals that her mission is not to kill him and that he better comply with her orders before it's too late.

Mark and Amber break up

One of Invincible season 2 episode 7's biggest emotional hits comes when Mark and Amber finally break up. Following Anissa's threat, Amber is clearly shaken up and is comforted by Mark. However, she agrees that she can't keep being a part of Mark's life as he is off being a superhero.

Even though both of them love each other, they agree that being together is difficult and share a final hug together before calling it quits. Mark is then seen sitting alone on a rooftop when he receives a call from his mom, only to find Angstrom Levy on the other side, who is seen threatening Debbie and Oliver. That is where the episode ends.

Invincible season 2 episode 7 features a mid-credits scene

We also get a mid-credits scene here where we see Anissa reporting to Kregg about her visit to Earth. At the same time, they spot Allen the Alien flying alongside their ship and Anissa flies off to fight him. While Allen anticipates to not fight, as the last time he fought Viltrumites he was left brutally beaten up, his new genetic modifications help him barely feel Anissa's punches.

He later on fakes being knocked out and is taken in by Anissa into the Viltrumite ship. It looks like the one-eyed alien has something up his sleeve. With Allen being on the ship now, we will likely see him meet Omni-Man who is in a prison cell on it as well.

With Angstrom Levy also threatening Debbie and Oliver, there is a good chance that next episode we will have to see Mark deal with his threat as well. The incoming invasion of the Sequids was teased in the last episode too, and with it being the finale next week, there is certainly a lot that's going to go down.

You can stream Invincible season 2 episode 7 on Amazon Prime Video now.