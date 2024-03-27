Which character does Zazie Beetz voice in the Invincible series? All to know

German American actress, Zazie Beetz, voices Amber Bennett in Amazon Prime's Invincible series. The 2021 adult animated superhero series' second season premiered in two parts, the first in November 2023 and the second on March 14, 2024.

Beetz is best known for her Marvel character, Domino in Deadpool 2, FX's comedy-drama series Atlanta, and psychological thriller, Joker. In the Invincible series, Beetz plays the high-school girlfriend of the superhero Omni-Man's son, Mark Grayson.

The Invincible series is based on the Image comic series of the same name by Kirkman. The story revolves around 17-year-old Mark's (Steven Yeun) journey of transformation into a superhero. The series has garnered positive reviews from critics and viewers for its captivating storyline and outstanding animation.

Zazie Beetz as Amber Benett in the Invincible series

Amber Bennett, Mark's high school girlfriend (Screengrab via YouTube/@Emperor Xero)

In the Invincible series, Beetz plays Amber, a classmate of Mark's from high school. Mark silently develops feelings for Amber and then tries to get her attention by trying to protect her from a controlling bully.

Eventually, Amber to have feelings for Mark as well, and she inadvertently finds herself in a romantic triangle with both Atom Eve and Mark.

In her 2021 interview with TV Line, Beetz revealed that the series' incredible cast drew her to the series.

"Steven Yeun and J.K., Sandra Oh (who plays Mark’s mom Debbie) and Gilly…. It was just a really great team that I wanted to work with and be a part of. Also, I loved that Robert Kirkman was involved with the series and I really trusted that the spirit of the comic was going to be in the television show, which I think is really important."

Her Invincible character is different compared to that of Deadpool 2. While Amber doesn't have the superpowers like Domino, she is a gutsy fighter who doesn't suffer at the hands of bullies. Amber is aware of who she is and where she stands in contrast with Mark, who is still exploring his identity as a superhero.

Zazie Beetz's ethnicity and languages

Multi ethnic personality, Beetz (Image via Instagram/@zaziebeetz)

Zazie Beetz comes from a multi-ethnic background. Her father is German and her mother is an African-American. She is well-versed in the English and German languages.

She graduated from Skidmore College with a Bachelor's degree in French. So she has a good command of the language which helped her during her stay in Paris.

Is Zazie Beetz in Deadpool 3?

Zazie Beetz in Deadpool 2 (Image via Instagram/deadpoolmovie)

In her interview with Decider at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, Beetz revealed that she won't be a part of Deadpool 3. On being asked about the filming of the project during the WGA strike, she said,

"Well, I’m actually not in Deadpool 3, so I don’t know what they’re doing [about improvisation]. I’m assuming they’re probably taking a pause. […] I’m excited to watch it."

Beetz will be seen in the sequel to her 2019's Joker, slated for release this year. She will be playing Sophie Dumond once again. Though the plot is unknown, Beetz revealed to Variety last year that fans are in for a surprise.

Watch the Invincible series season 2 on Amazon Prime.