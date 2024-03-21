5 ways movie Deadpool is different from comic Deadpool (and 5 ways he isn’t)

Deadpool 3 is nearing its release date, as the long-awaited film will arrive in theaters on July 26, 2024. The Merc with a Mouth has been brilliantly portrayed by Ryan Reynolds over the past two films, garnering immense popularity.

Deadpool has always been a wisecrack in the comics, often breaking the fourth wall, and the films have also done so in many not-so-subtle ways. Recreating the character while staying true to the comics is a difficult task, since the comics contain strange elements that would work within the pages of a comic book.

With the third film in the franchise set to release soon, fans may want to take a look at some of the major differences and similarities between the comics and the films.

5 Ways Deadpool movie is different from the comics

1) His insanity

In the film, Wade Wilson is portrayed as a psychopathic character before he turns into Deadpool. However, the comics portray a different story.

Wade Wilson was shown in the comics as a troubled young man who was dishonorably discharged, but he wasn't a psychopath. That is until Department K tortured him and the Weapon X tests made him a psychotic character with a twisted sense of humor.

2) Relationship with Blind Al

The films portray Blind Al as a character Wade finds on Craigslist, and he goes to live with her. They banter a lot and appreciate each other's company.

However, in the comics, Wade holds Blind Al captive and treats her like dirt. In the comics, he plays cruel pranks on her and takes advantage of her blindness.

3) Vanessa is a mutant in the comics

In the comics, Vanessa can shapeshift into different beings, and she is a mutant named Copycat, although this is not the case in the movies. Wade and Vanessa had a romantic relationship, until he found out he had cancer and left. This development is similar to the movie.

However, this is one of the most striking differences between the film and the comics, although Vanessa may still turn into Copycat in the upcoming film.

4) Weapon X Programme

In the comics, Wade receives his special healing power from Wolverine as part of the Weapon-X program.

Weapon X was completely omitted from the Deadpool movie. It did not alter his powers in the film much, but it merely caused a few variations in Deadpool's healing factor acquisition method because it wasn't related to Wolverine.

5) Negasonic Teenage Warhead is nerfed in the film

Unlike her long hair in the comics, the youngster has a buzzcut in the film. Aside from that, her powers are significantly altered. In the film, Negasonic Teenage Warhead uses a telekinetic blast to propel herself forward and destroy enemies.

However, she is far more powerful in the comics, where she has superhuman strength and reflexes, the ability to create objects out of nothing, and the ability to bend reality to her will.

5 Ways Deadpool films stay true to the comics

1) The Fourth Wall

The most striking thing about Deadpool in the comics is his awareness that he is a comic book character, leading to a break in the fourth wall. The films have kept the character the same in this aspect, as he keeps talking to viewers from inside the film.

2) His abilities

The films have stayed comic-accurate in portraying Wade's abilities. Wade Wilson is shown to be a sharpshooter, and after turning into Deadpool, he gains healing powers. The same trajectory is followed in the films where he can even regenerate a lost limb if required.

3) The cancer

In the comics, Wade had cancer, which prompted him to receive the therapy that bestowed upon him his abilities. In the film, his skin was scarred during therapy, giving him his current appearance—all of which is accurate as per the comic books.

4) His friendships

The Merc with a Mouth had some uncanny friendships throughout his various comic book appearances. This is aptly demonstrated in Deadpool 2 through his interactions with Colossus and Cable. Wade has an incorrigible personality that matches exactly how he behaves in the comic book universe.

5) His humor

The Merc with a Mouth is called so for his incessant talking, which is often coupled with crude humor. In the comic books, he never stops talking and has even driven Spider-Man crazy on numerous occasions.

This is the same in the movies, as he taunts everyone in his vicinity. He criticizes Cable, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Colossus. He spends the whole first film making fun of Ajax for being named Francis. It is an exact duplicate of his counterpart in comic books.

Deadpool 3 will release in theaters on July 26, 2024.