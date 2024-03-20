7 Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse characters who deserve more screen time in Beyond the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is the much-awaited sequel to Across the Spider-Verse, which was released last year. Beyond the Spider-Verse is the third installment in the Miles Morales-led animated film series from Sony.

The highly anticipated threequel was expected to arrive in cinemas on March 29, 2024. However, it was taken off the Sony release schedule in July 2023, as the film has been considerably delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes last year.

Across the Spider-Verse presented the magnitude of the multiverse with a plethora of new Spider-characters joining the fold. The first film introduced Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he gained spider powers. Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), and Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn) are some of the different iterations of Spider-Man who enter Miles' world due to a glitch caused in the multiverse.

The second film saw Miles delve deeper into the multiverse as he was introduced to the Spider Society run by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). The film introduced some iconic Spider-Man variants but could not provide ample screen time for the vast number of characters. Thus, some characters could do with more screen time in Beyond the Spider-Verse.

7 Spider-Men who deserve more screen time in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

1) Spider-Man Noir

The character depicted by Nicholas Cage was one of the most popular ones in the first film in the series. The noir version of the superhero was largely absent from Across The Spider-Verse and only made a cameo in the final moments of the film when he joined Gwen Stacy to look for Miles Morales.

It is expected that he will have a substantial role in Beyond the Spider-Verse as the group of rebels continue their search for Miles.

2) Peter B. Parker

Another iconic character, Peter B. Parker was Miles' mentor in the first film of the series. He had a diminished role in Across the Spider-Verse and appeared only in the final third of the film where he meets Miles at the Spider-Society Headquarters.

He makes some controversial choices in his short cameo, and it can be expected that Peter B. Parker will have an extended role in the upcoming third installment.

3) Ben Reilly/Scarlet Spider

The Scarlet Spider (image via Marvel.com)

Fans of the Spider-Man comics were treated to a surprise with the appearance of Scarlet Spider (voiced by Andy Samberg). An iconic character from the comics, he was presented as a comical character in Across the Spider-Verse.

His relationship with Spider-Man 2099 was quite entertaining, which gives fans hope that he will have a bigger role in Beyond the Spider-Verse.

4) Insomniac Spider-Man

Across the Spider-Verse did a great job with its Easter eggs and references throughout the film. One of the major appearances was that of the version of the superhero from the popular PlayStation games.

Voiced by Uri Lowenthal, it would be a great addition if this version receives more screen time in the upcoming film. With years of experience in handling his version of Miles Morales, the Insomniac version has a lot to offer.

5) Spider-Woman

Issa Rae's Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, is one of the strongest characters introduced in Across the Spider-Verse. She gets considerable screen time at the beginning of the film. However, her role is drastically reduced as the film progresses.

There is a lot to develop with her character in Beyond the Spider-Verse, as she needs to gauge whether Miguel O'Hara is on the correct path as the leader of the Spider-Society or not.

6) Superior Spider-Man

A cover for the Superior Spider-Man comics (image via Marvel.com)

One of the most vicious iterations of the hero from the comics, The Superior Spider-Man, makes a fleeting, silent appearance in Across the Spider-Verse. He makes a brief cameo as a member of Miguel O'Hara's Spider Society.

An appearance by this iteration of the superhero, beyond a mere chase scene, will surely bring more depth to the upcoming film in the series.

7) Spider-Ham

Peter Porker/Spider-Ham, voiced by John Mulaney, was one of the most unusual versions of the superhero, introduced in Into the Spider-Verse. He was not included in the second film, apart from being present as a silent cameo as part of Gwen Stacy's rebel squad.

The popular version is expected to have a more prominent role in Beyond the Spider-Verse, as he was one of the major allies of Miles Morales, introduced in the first film.

Beyond the Spider-Verse is highly anticipated, as fans await to see what happens to Miles Morales, who is stuck in an alternate dimension, while Miguel O'Hara is bent on chasing him to ensure that a canon event occurs in Miles' original universe.